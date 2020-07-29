As Koepka's knee improves, so do hopes of defending WGC title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Koepka loves TPC Southwind, and he's hoping for the same boost he got here a year ago when he won the first World Golf Championship.

Last year, Koepka only felt a bit ill.

This year, the man who won three times last year, including a major, is trying to defend his FedEx St. Jude Invitational title with an injured left knee that's affecting his swing because he's hesitant to shift his weight.

“I feel like I’m getting better and better every day,” Kopeka said Wednesday.

"Last week I saw signs of it, made some adjustments this weekend as far as just seeing how scared I was to get on my left side. ... You can battle through it all the time, but still, pain will make you adjust really quickly, and just seeing where I was made a few adjustments in my setup just to kind of help ease it and help get my body through that.”

Koepka reinjured his left knee in South Korea at the CJ Cup last October and has a partially torn patella tendon. He's holding off surgery unless the tear worsens.

“We’ll see when my season ends and go get stem cell again most likely and figure it out from there,” Koepka said.