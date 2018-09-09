Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TODAY

3- Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

2-Couple Best-Shot

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

4-Man Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

3-Man Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

John Deere Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

MONDAY

Senior 2-Person Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

TUESDAY

Alliance/Chamber Golf Classic

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com

WEDNESDAY

2-Person Senior Best-Shot

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

SATURDAY

3-Couple Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Open 4-Person Best-Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

2-Couple Best-Shot

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

3-Man Best-Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

Fox Ridge Open 36-hole

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

3-Man Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Forever 28 4-Person Best-Shot

Pheasant Ridge Golf Course

3205 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls

(319) 266-8266

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Men’s Senior Best-Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Jersey Jermier Invitational

Red Carpet Golf Club

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 273-2471

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

4-Person Best Shot Chili Open 8-Inch Cup

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

