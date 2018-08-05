Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TODAY

1-Person Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

MONDAY

Youth 9-Hole Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Iowa Cattleman’s Assn. 4-Person Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

TUESDAY

2-Gal, 9-Hole Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

WEDNESDAY

3-Lady Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

THURSDAY

West High 4-Person Best-Shot

Red Carpet Golf

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 833-0026

2-Man Senior Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Swinging’ for Youth Tournament

Gates Park Golf Course

820 East Donald St., Waterloo

(319) 610-1948 or (319) 230-3228

SATURDAY

Parent Share and Support 4-Person

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

Men’s Club Championship

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

A-P Calcutta (league members)

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

Parent/Child 9-Hole Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

4-Person Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

3-Man Best-Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

Couples Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

4-Man Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, AUG. 12

North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Man Best Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

Hudson Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

Duffers 2-Man Best-Shot (45-older)

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15

2-Gal Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

Senior 2-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point (563) 933-4545

