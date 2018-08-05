TODAY
1-Person Best-Shot
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
MONDAY
Youth 9-Hole Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Iowa Cattleman’s Assn. 4-Person Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
TUESDAY
2-Gal, 9-Hole Best-Shot
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
WEDNESDAY
3-Lady Best-Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
THURSDAY
West High 4-Person Best-Shot
Red Carpet Golf
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 833-0026
2-Man Senior Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Swinging’ for Youth Tournament
Gates Park Golf Course
820 East Donald St., Waterloo
(319) 610-1948 or (319) 230-3228
SATURDAY
Parent Share and Support 4-Person
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Men’s Club Championship
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
A-P Calcutta (league members)
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
Parent/Child 9-Hole Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
4-Person Best-Shot
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
3-Man Best-Shot
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
Couples Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup
Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club
716 W. 6th St., Sumner
(563) 578-8123
4-Man Best-Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
SUNDAY, AUG. 12
North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Man Best Shot
Nashua Town and Country Club
2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua
(641) 435-4466
Hudson Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
TUESDAY, AUG. 14
Duffers 2-Man Best-Shot (45-older)
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 15
2-Gal Best-Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
FRIDAY, AUG. 17
Senior 2-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point (563) 933-4545
