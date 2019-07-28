TODAYSunny Brae 1-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
2-Gal Best ShotRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
1-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
1-Man Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
WEDNESDAY4-Gal Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
THURSDAYSenior Men’s TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
FRIDAY50-Older 2-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Men’s Beer TournamentSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Brite Spot TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Senior 2-Man InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
80-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SATURDAY2-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Michael Glesne Memorial 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Go-Hawk Booster Club TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
3-Person Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
3-Couple Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, AUG. 42-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
MONDAY, AUG. 5The Fort TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 73-Lady Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Gal Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Over-50 4-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
THURSDAY, AUG. 8West High Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, AUG. 93-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Luther College Wrestling TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Sunny Brae Junior 9-Hole InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY, AUG. 102-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Relay for Life TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Osage Fireman’s 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Parent Share and Support 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-4917
4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Fun’d Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
A-P League Members CalcuttaAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SUNDAY, AUG. 112-Couple Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
