TODAYSunny Brae 1-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

2-Gal Best ShotRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

1-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

1-Man Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

WEDNESDAY4-Gal Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

THURSDAYSenior Men’s TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

FRIDAY50-Older 2-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Men’s Beer TournamentSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Brite Spot TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Senior 2-Man InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

80-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SATURDAY2-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Michael Glesne Memorial 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Go-Hawk Booster Club TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

3-Person Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

3-Couple Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, AUG. 42-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

MONDAY, AUG. 5The Fort TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 73-Lady Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Gal Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Over-50 4-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

THURSDAY, AUG. 8West High Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAY, AUG. 93-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Luther College Wrestling TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Sunny Brae Junior 9-Hole InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY, AUG. 102-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Relay for Life TournamentThree Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

Osage Fireman’s 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Parent Share and Support 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-4917

4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Fun’d Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

A-P League Members CalcuttaAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SUNDAY, AUG. 112-Couple Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

