Clip art golf

TODAY3-Person 2-Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Couple Best ShotOneota Golf and Country Club

1714 Golf Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-4407

Golf For Cancer 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 238-1586

TUESDAY, JUNE 450-Over TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 52-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

THURSDAY, JUNE 6UNI Football TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAY, JUNE 74 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Pioneer Fun Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SATURDAY, JUNE 8Buck and Haley Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Dave Ray Scholarship TournamentMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Heaven and Hell 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

Al Meyer Memorial 4-PersonHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

SUNDAY, JUNE 9J.C. Fleming Memorial 4-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

3-Couple Alternate ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Mike Thomas MemorialRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

TUESDAY, JUNE 112-Gal Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

2-Gal Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 124-Gal 9-Hole Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

4-Gal Best Shot, 9 HolesDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

THURSDAY, JUNE 132-Man Over-50 Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 493-5126

FRIDAY, JUNE 14Moonlight 2-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Irish Fest TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Grump Days TournamentMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SATURDAY, JUNE 15Festival of Trails 2-Man Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Elkader Men’s AmateurElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Olsgard Outlaw 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Red, White, Blue 4-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

DK Wood Memorial Scholarship TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Independence Fire Dept. TournamentThree Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch CupPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

Arlington Fire Dept. 9-Hole Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

2-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, JUNE 16Smitty’s Father Day Best ShotRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

Elkader Men’s AmateurElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments