TODAY2-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
MONDAY The Fort TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
WEDNESDAY3-Lady Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Gal Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Over-50 4-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
THURSDAY West High Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY3-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Luther College Wrestling TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Sunny Brae Junior 9-Hole InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY2-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Relay for Life TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Osage Fireman’s 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Parent Share and Support 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-4917
4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Fun’d Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
A-P League Members CalcuttaAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SUNDAY, AUG. 112-Couple Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
TUESDAY, AUG. 13Senior Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 143-Gal Best Shot, 9 HolesDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Senior Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
THURSDAY, AUG. 152-Gal 50-Over Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
FRIDAY, AUG. 162-Person Glow-BallAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SATURDAY, AUG. 17Men’s Club ChampionshipLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Boobie 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Don Bosco Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
Glow Ball 2-PersonAckley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Central Athletic Boosters Moonlight 2-Person Alternate ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
3-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Silver Bullet 8-Inch CupPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
River Ridge Club Championship Calcutta PartyRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
SUNDAY, AUG. 18Two Couples Best Shot InvitationalHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
River Ridge Club ChampionshipRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
