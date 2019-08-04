Clip art golf

TODAY2-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

MONDAY The Fort TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

WEDNESDAY3-Lady Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Gal Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Over-50 4-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

THURSDAY West High Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAY3-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Luther College Wrestling TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Sunny Brae Junior 9-Hole InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY2-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Relay for Life TournamentThree Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

Osage Fireman’s 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Parent Share and Support 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-4917

4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Fun’d Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

A-P League Members CalcuttaAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SUNDAY, AUG. 112-Couple Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

TUESDAY, AUG. 13Senior Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 143-Gal Best Shot, 9 HolesDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Senior Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

THURSDAY, AUG. 152-Gal 50-Over Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

FRIDAY, AUG. 162-Person Glow-BallAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SATURDAY, AUG. 17Men’s Club ChampionshipLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Boobie 4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Don Bosco Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

Glow Ball 2-PersonAckley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

Central Athletic Boosters Moonlight 2-Person Alternate ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

3-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Silver Bullet 8-Inch CupPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

River Ridge Club Championship Calcutta PartyRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

SUNDAY, AUG. 18Two Couples Best Shot InvitationalHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

River Ridge Club ChampionshipRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

