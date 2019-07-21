TODAY3-Person Big $ Best Shot ShootoutTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Couples Best ShotAckley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(515) 689-1558
WEDNESDAYSunny Brae Women’s Member Guest NightSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
FRIDAYNorth Star Services Van G. Miller Memorial
Gates Park Golf Course
820 E. Donald St., Waterloo
(319) 291-4485
Chamber of Commerce 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Turkey Valley Dollars for ScholarsJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
SATURDAY Bader Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Julie Jack TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Tengo TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Doc’s Glow Ball TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
Big Payout 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 231-7012
SUNDAY, JULY 28Sunny Brae 1-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
2-Gal Best ShotRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
1-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
1-Man Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
WEDNESDAY, JULY 314-Gal Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
THURSDAY, AUG. 1Senior Men’s TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
FRIDAY, AUG. 250-Older 2-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Men’s Beer TournamentSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Brite Spot TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Senior 2-Man InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
80-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SATURDAY, AUG. 32-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Michael Glesne Memorial 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Go-Hawk Booster Club TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
3-Person Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
3-Couple Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, AUG. 42-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.