TODAY3-Person Big $ Best Shot ShootoutTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Couples Best ShotAckley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(515) 689-1558

WEDNESDAYSunny Brae Women’s Member Guest NightSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

FRIDAYNorth Star Services Van G. Miller Memorial

Gates Park Golf Course

820 E. Donald St., Waterloo

(319) 291-4485

Chamber of Commerce 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Turkey Valley Dollars for ScholarsJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

SATURDAY Bader Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Julie Jack TournamentThree Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

Tengo TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

Doc’s Glow Ball TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

Big Payout 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 231-7012

SUNDAY, JULY 28Sunny Brae 1-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

2-Gal Best ShotRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

1-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

1-Man Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

WEDNESDAY, JULY 314-Gal Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

THURSDAY, AUG. 1Senior Men’s TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

FRIDAY, AUG. 250-Older 2-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Men’s Beer TournamentSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Brite Spot TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Senior 2-Man InviteSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

80-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SATURDAY, AUG. 32-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Michael Glesne Memorial 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Go-Hawk Booster Club TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

3-Person Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

3-Couple Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, AUG. 42-Couple Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

Ladies Interclub TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

