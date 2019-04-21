Clip art golf

FRIDAY 4 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAYPork Chop Open Throw TogetherLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Blizzard Open 3-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

FRIDAY, MAY 350-Over 3-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, MAY 4Dunkerton Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

SATURDAY, MAY 11Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SUNDAY, MAY 12Early Bird 2-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

TUESDAY, MAY 1445-Over 3-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

FRIDAY, MAY 174 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, MAY 18Union Golf 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 387-5230

Exchange Club 4-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

3-Person Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Sunny Brae Amateur

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

SUNDAY, MAY 19Superintendents Revenge Tourney Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

MONDAY, MAY 20 55-Over 3-Person Best Shot Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

