FRIDAY 4 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAYPork Chop Open Throw TogetherLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Blizzard Open 3-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
FRIDAY, MAY 350-Over 3-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, MAY 4Dunkerton Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
SATURDAY, MAY 11Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SUNDAY, MAY 12Early Bird 2-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
TUESDAY, MAY 1445-Over 3-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
FRIDAY, MAY 174 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, MAY 18Union Golf 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 387-5230
Exchange Club 4-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
3-Person Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Sunny Brae Amateur
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
SUNDAY, MAY 19Superintendents Revenge Tourney Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
MONDAY, MAY 20 55-Over 3-Person Best Shot Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
