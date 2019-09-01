Clip art golf
  • TODAY

3-Couple Alternate Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Couples Best-Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

  • MONDAY

Labor Day Couples 8-Inch, 4-Person Best shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Labor Day 2-Couple Best Shot

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

  • TUESDAY

45-Over Men's 2-Man Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

  • WEDNESDAY

Heartland Acres Tournament

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 332-0123

  • THURSDAY

UNI Basketball Outing

Red Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

  • FRIDAY

60-Over 3-Man Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

  • SATURDAY

Dick Ingvall Union Wrestling Tournament

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

2-Couple Scramble

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

3-Gal Best Shot

Town and Country Golf

1501 S. 12th St., Grundy Center

(319) 824-2712 or (319) 215-6973

  • SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

3-Couple 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

3-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Heaven & ??? 4-Person Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Veterans Appreciation Tournament

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

John Deere 2-Person Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

2-Couple Best Shot Invitational

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

  • TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

4-Gal Best 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

  • SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

3-Couple Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

  • SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

3-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Sunny Brae 2-Person 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd. Osage

(641) 732-3435

4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Homeowners Golf Outing

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

  • MONDAY, SEPT. 16

50-Over 2-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

  • TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

45-Over 3-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

2-Gal Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

  • THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Hickory Grove Senior Club Championship

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

  • SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Chili Cook-Off 8-Inch Cup

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

  • SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Chilli Dipper 8-Inch Cup

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

2-Person 8-Inch Cup 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

4-Person 8-Inch Cup Chili Dipper

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

Rosenburg Invitational

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 Holes

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

