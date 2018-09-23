Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

TODAY

  • Chili Open 2-Person, 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

  • Open 3-Person Best-Shot

Sunnyside Country Club

1600 Olympic Dr., Waterloo

(319) 234-1707

  • 2-Couple Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

MONDAY, OCT. 1

  • Senior 1-Person Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

  • Chili Open 3-Person Best-Shot

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

  • 4-Person Chili Open 8-inch Cup

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

  • Brewhaha 4-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

  • 4-Person Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

  • 4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

  • Chili Scramble 4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

  • Chili Open 8-inch Cup 4-Person Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

