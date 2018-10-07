Try 1 month for 99¢
TODAY

Brewhaha 4-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

4-Person Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

SATURDAY

Chili Scramble 4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Chili Open 8-inch Cup 4-Person Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

