TODAY
Brewhaha 4-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
4-Person Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
SATURDAY
Chili Scramble 4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
SUNDAY, OCT. 21
Chili Open 8-inch Cup 4-Person Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
