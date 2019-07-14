TODAYMiller Madness
4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
NE Iowa 2-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Men’s InvitationalWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Couples Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Couples Best Shot InvitationalHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch CupBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
MONDAY4-Gal Best-Shot InvitationalOneota Golf and Country Club
1714 Golf Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-4407
TUESDAY4-Gal Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
WEDNESDAY4-Gal Best Shot, 9 holesDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
THURSDAYSunny Brae Men’s
Member Guest NightSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
FRIDAY4 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Men’s 45-OverPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SATURDAY3-Man Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Man, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Rusty’s Open 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
2-Couple Alternate Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
2-Gal Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
Parent/Child Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
2-Person Best Shot
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, JULY 21
3-Person Big $ Best Shot Shootout
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Couples Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(515) 689-1558
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
Sunny Brae Women’s Member Guest Night
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
FRIDAY, JULY 26
North Star Services Van G. Miller Memorial
Gates Park Golf Course
820 E. Donald St., Waterloo
(319) 291-4485
Chamber of Commerce 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Turkey Valley Dollars for Scholars
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Bader Memorial 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Julie Jack Tournament
Three Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Tengo Tournament
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Doc’s Glow Ball Tournament
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
Big Payout 4-Person Best Shot
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 231-7012
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Sunny Brae 1-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
2-Gal Best Shot
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
1-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
1-Man Best Shot
Highland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
