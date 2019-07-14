Clip art golf

TODAYMiller Madness

4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

NE Iowa 2-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men’s InvitationalWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Couples Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Couples Best Shot InvitationalHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch CupBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

MONDAY4-Gal Best-Shot InvitationalOneota Golf and Country Club

1714 Golf Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-4407

TUESDAY4-Gal Best ShotBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

WEDNESDAY4-Gal Best Shot, 9 holesDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

THURSDAYSunny Brae Men’s

Member Guest NightSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

FRIDAY4 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men’s 45-OverPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SATURDAY3-Man Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Man, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Rusty’s Open 4-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

2-Couple Alternate Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

2-Gal Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

Parent/Child Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

2-Person Best Shot

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, JULY 21

3-Person Big $ Best Shot Shootout

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Couples Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(515) 689-1558

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Sunny Brae Women’s Member Guest Night

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

FRIDAY, JULY 26

North Star Services Van G. Miller Memorial

Gates Park Golf Course

820 E. Donald St., Waterloo

(319) 291-4485

Chamber of Commerce 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Turkey Valley Dollars for Scholars

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Bader Memorial 4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Julie Jack Tournament

Three Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

Tengo Tournament

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

Doc’s Glow Ball Tournament

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

Big Payout 4-Person Best Shot

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 231-7012

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Sunny Brae 1-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

2-Gal Best Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

1-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

1-Man Best Shot

Highland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments