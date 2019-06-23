TODAY4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
WEDNESDAY 2-Gal Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Hampton Country Club 4-Gal
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
THURSDAY4-Gal Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
FRIDAY,4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY3-Couple Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Waverly City Championship
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Couples Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Member/Guest Tournament
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 Holes
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SUNDAY, JUNE 30Firecracker Individual Stroke Play
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
THURSDAY, JULY 4Parent-Child Alternate Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Men’s Open 2-Man Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
Independence Day 2-Couple Best Shot
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
FRIDAY, JULY 5
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY, JULY 6Bearbowers 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Person Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
4-Person Big Money Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SUNDAY, JULY 7George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
