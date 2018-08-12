Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TODAY

North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Man Best Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

Hudson Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

TUESDAY

Duffers 2-Man Best-Shot (45-older)

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

WEDNESDAY

2-Gal Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

FRIDAY

Senior 2-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY

Breast Cancer Awareness 4-Person Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Couple Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

1-Person Best-Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

Silver Bullet 4-Person Best-Shot 8-inch Cup

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

2-Gal Best-Shot

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

SUNDAY, AUG. 19

Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

1-Person, 2-Ball Best-Shot

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

Wildwood Club Championship

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

Local Couples 9-Hole Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Money Ball Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

MONDAY, AUG. 20

Senior 2-Man Best-Shot

New Hampton Golf and Country Club

2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton

(641) 394-4340

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

One-Man Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Kris Walters Memorial Tournament

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

2-person Glow Ball

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

