TODAY
North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Man Best Shot
Nashua Town and Country Club
2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua
(641) 435-4466
Hudson Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
TUESDAY
Duffers 2-Man Best-Shot (45-older)
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
WEDNESDAY
2-Gal Best-Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
FRIDAY
Senior 2-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY
Breast Cancer Awareness 4-Person Best-Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Couple Best-Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Booster Club 4-Person Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
1-Person Best-Shot
Nashua Town and Country Club
2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua
(641) 435-4466
Silver Bullet 4-Person Best-Shot 8-inch Cup
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
2-Gal Best-Shot
Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club
716 W. 6th St., Sumner
(563) 578-8123
SUNDAY, AUG. 19
Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
1-Person, 2-Ball Best-Shot
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
Wildwood Club Championship
Wildwood Municipal Golf Course
1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City
(641) 257-6322
Local Couples 9-Hole Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Money Ball Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
MONDAY, AUG. 20
Senior 2-Man Best-Shot
New Hampton Golf and Country Club
2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton
(641) 394-4340
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
One-Man Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Kris Walters Memorial Tournament
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
2-person Glow Ball
Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club
716 W. 6th St., Sumner
(563) 578-8123
