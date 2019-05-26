TODAY4-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
MONDAYMemorial Day 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Memorial Day Couples Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Memorial Day 2-CoupleCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
TUESDAY 45-Over 4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
FRIDAY40-Over Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
100-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SATURDAYBudweiser Beer Bash 3-PersonElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pheasant Forever TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Hampton Country Club Men’sHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
3-Course 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 415-3951
SUNDAY, JUNE 23-Person 2-Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Couple Best ShotOneota Golf and Country Club
1714 Golf Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-4407
Golf For Cancer 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 238-1586
TUESDAY, JUNE 450-Over TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 52-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
THURSDAY, JUNE 6UNI Football TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, JUNE 74 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pioneer Fun Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SATURDAY, JUNE 8Buck and Haley Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Dave Ray Scholarship TournamentMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Heaven and Hell 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
Al Meyer Memorial 4-PersonHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
SUNDAY, JUNE 9J.C. Fleming Memorial 4-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
3-Couple Alternate ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Mike Thomas MemorialRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
TUESDAY, JUNE 112-Gal Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
2-Gal Best Shot InvitationalCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 124-Gal 9-Hole Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
4-Gal Best Shot, 9 HolesDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
THURSDAY, JUNE 132-Man Over-50 Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 493-5126
FRIDAY, JUNE 14Moonlight 2-Person Alternate ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Irish Fest TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Grump Days TournamentMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
SATURDAY, JUNE 15Festival of Trails 2-Man Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Elkader Men’s AmateurElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Olsgard Outlaw 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Red, White, Blue 4-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
DK Wood Memorial Scholarship TournamentJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Independence Fire Dept. TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch CupPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
Arlington Fire Dept. 9-Hole Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
2-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
SUNDAY, JUNE 16Smitty’s Father Day Best ShotRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
Elkader Men’s AmateurElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
MONDAY, JUNE 174-Gal Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
THURSDAY, JUNE 20Columbus Men’s StagRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, JUNE 21Hospital Foundation 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, JUNE 22Touie Tough 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Person Ryder Cup OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Hampton Country Club 3-ManHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch CupBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
Husky Golf TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SUNDAY, JUNE 234-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 262-Gal Best ShotAckley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Hampton Country Club 4-GalHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
THURSDAY, JUNE 274-Gal Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
FRIDAY, JUNE 284 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, JUNE 293-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Waverly City ChampionshipWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Couples Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Member/Guest TournamentPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 HolesAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SUNDAY, JUNE 30Firecracker Individual Stroke PlayRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
