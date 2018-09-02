Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

TODAY

Labor Day Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Couples Best-Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

MONDAY

Men’s Labor Day Open

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

TUESDAY

Men’s Senior 2-Man Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

THURSDAY

UNI Men’s Basketball Outing

Red Carpet Golf

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

SATURDAY

Amani Community Services Tournament

Gates Park Golf Course

820 E. Donald St., Waterloo

(319) 232-5660

Dew Drop Tournament

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Person Ryder Cup

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

3-Person Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

2-Couple Best-Shot

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

4-Man Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

3-Man Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

John Deere Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Senior 2-Person Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Alliance/Chamber Golf Classic

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

2-Person Senior Best-Shot

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

3-Couple Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Open 4-Person Best-Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments