TODAY Chili Open 3-Person
Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
1-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
4-Person Best Shot,
8-Inch CupAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SATURDAYChili Scramble 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Chili Dipper 4-Person
Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Chili Open TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, OCT. 13Red Tee OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
BrewHaHa 4-Person
Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, OCT. 26Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
SUNDAY, OCT. 27Chili Open Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
