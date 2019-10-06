Clip art golf

TODAY Chili Open 3-Person

Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

1-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

4-Person Best Shot,

8-Inch CupAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SATURDAYChili Scramble 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Dipper 4-Person

Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Chili Open TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, OCT. 13Red Tee OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

BrewHaHa 4-Person

Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 26Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

SUNDAY, OCT. 27Chili Open Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments