TODAY

Sunny Brae Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd. Osage

(641) 732-3435

MONDAY

50-Over 3-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY

Dew Drop Bar Tournament

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Dipper 4-Person 8-Inch Cup

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

Oktoberfest 3-Person Chili Open

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

4-Person Chili Open, 8-Inch Cup

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

1-Person Best Shot

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Chili Scramble 4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Dipper 4-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Chili Open Tournament

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

Red Tee Open

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

BrewHaHa 4-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

Chili Open

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

