Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

TODAY

2-Couple Best-Shot

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

3-Man Best-Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

Fox Ridge Open 36-hole

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

3-Man Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Forever 28 4-Person Best-Shot

Pheasant Ridge Golf Course

3205 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls

(319) 266-8266

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Men’s Senior Best-Shot

Nashua Town and Country Club

2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua

(641) 435-4466

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Jersey Jermier Invitational

Red Carpet Golf Club

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 273-2471

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

4-Person Best Shot Chili Open 8-Inch Cup

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

Chili Open 2-Person, 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

Open 3-Person Best-Shot

Sunnyside Country Club

1600 Olympic Dr., Waterloo

(319) 234-1707

2-Couple Best-Shot

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

MONDAY, OCT. 1

Senior 1-Person Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

Chili Open 3-Person Best-Shot

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

4-Person Chili Open 8-inch Cup

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

Brewhaha 4-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

4-Person Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup

Town and Country Golf Club

1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center

(319) 824-3712

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments