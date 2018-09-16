TODAY
2-Couple Best-Shot
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
3-Man Best-Shot
Nashua Town and Country Club
2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua
(641) 435-4466
Fox Ridge Open 36-hole
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
3-Man Best-Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Forever 28 4-Person Best-Shot
Pheasant Ridge Golf Course
3205 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls
(319) 266-8266
TUESDAY, SEPT. 18
Men’s Senior Best-Shot
Nashua Town and Country Club
2898 Asherton Ave., Nashua
(641) 435-4466
THURSDAY, SEPT. 20
Jersey Jermier Invitational
Red Carpet Golf Club
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 273-2471
SATURDAY, SEPT. 22
4-Person Best Shot Chili Open 8-Inch Cup
Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club
716 W. 6th St., Sumner
(563) 578-8123
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23
Chili Open 2-Person, 27-Hole Ryder Cup
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
Open 3-Person Best-Shot
Sunnyside Country Club
1600 Olympic Dr., Waterloo
(319) 234-1707
2-Couple Best-Shot
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
MONDAY, OCT. 1
Senior 1-Person Best-Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, OCT. 6
Chili Open 3-Person Best-Shot
Wildwood Municipal Golf Course
1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City
(641) 257-6322
4-Person Chili Open 8-inch Cup
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
Brewhaha 4-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
4-Person Best-Shot 8-Inch Cup
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
4-Person Best-Shot, 8-inch Cup
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
