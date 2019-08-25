Clip art golf

TODAY4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

FRIDAY 4-Couple Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Senior 1-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAYAFTD Charity 4-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

4-Person Best Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13-Couple Alternate Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Couples Best-Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

MONDAY, SEPT. 2Labor Day Couples 8-Inch, 4-Person Best shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Labor Day 2-Couple Best Shot

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

TUESDAY, SEPT. 345-Over Men’s 2-Man Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4Heartland Acres Tournament

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 332-0123

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5UNI Basketball Outing

Red Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

60-Over 3-Man Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7Dick Ingvall Union Wrestling Tournament

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

2-Couple Scramble

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

3-Gal Best Shot

Town and Country Golf

1501 S. 12th St., Grundy Center

(319) 824-2712 or (319) 215-6973

SUNDAY, SEPT. 83-Couple 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

3-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Heaven & ??? 4-Person Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Veterans Appreciation Tournament

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

John Deere 2-Person Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

2-Couple Best Shot Invitational

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

