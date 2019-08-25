TODAY4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
FRIDAY 4-Couple Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Senior 1-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAYAFTD Charity 4-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
4-Person Best Shot
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13-Couple Alternate Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Couples Best-Shot
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
MONDAY, SEPT. 2Labor Day Couples 8-Inch, 4-Person Best shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Labor Day 2-Couple Best Shot
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
TUESDAY, SEPT. 345-Over Men’s 2-Man Best Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4Heartland Acres Tournament
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 332-0123
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5UNI Basketball Outing
Red Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
60-Over 3-Man Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7Dick Ingvall Union Wrestling Tournament
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
2-Couple Scramble
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
3-Gal Best Shot
Town and Country Golf
1501 S. 12th St., Grundy Center
(319) 824-2712 or (319) 215-6973
SUNDAY, SEPT. 83-Couple 8-Inch Cup Best Shot
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
3-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Heaven & ??? 4-Person Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Veterans Appreciation Tournament
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Fall Classic 4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch Cup
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
John Deere 2-Person Best Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
2-Couple Best Shot Invitational
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
