Clip art golf

TODAY

Firecracker Individual Stroke Play

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

THURSDAY

Parent-Child Alternate Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

Men's Open 2-Man Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

George's Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

Independence Day 2-Couple Best Shot

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

FRIDAY

George's Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY

Bearbowers 4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Person Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

4-Person Big Money Best Shot

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

George's Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SUNDAY, JULY 7

George's Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

TUESDAY, JULY 9

4-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

4-Gal Invitational

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Senior 2-Man Best Shot

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

45-Over Men's 3-Man Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

3-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

4-Gal Best Shot

Highland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

FRIDAY, JULY 12

40-Over 2-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Holy Trinity School Tournament

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Wing Ding 2-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

SATURDAY, JULY 13

NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men's Invitational

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Here'z 2 U Tournament

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Miller Madness 4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men's Invitational

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Couples Best Shot Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Couples Best Shot Invitational

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments