FRIDAY50-Over 3-Man Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAYDunkerton Booster Club TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

SATURDAY, MAY 11Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Early Bird 3-Man Best ShotPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, MAY 12Early Bird 2-Person Best ShotSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

TUESDAY, MAY 1445-Over 3-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

FRIDAY, MAY 174 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, MAY 18Union Golf 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 387-5230

Exchange Club 4-Person Best ShotWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

3-Person Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Sunny Brae AmateurSunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

SUNDAY, MAY 19Superintendents Revenge TourneyWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

MONDAY, MAY 2055-Over 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

TUESDAY, MAY 21Senior 2-Man Best ShotHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

SATURDAY, MAY 252-Man Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

Down-Town Lounge 2-Person, Best Shot, 8-inch CupBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SUNDAY, MAY 264-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

MONDAY, MAY 27Memorial Day 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

