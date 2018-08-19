TODAY
Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
1-Person, 2-Ball Best-Shot
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
Wildwood Club Championship
Wildwood Municipal Golf Course
1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City
(641) 257-6322
Local Couples 9-Hole Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Money Ball Best-Shot
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
MONDAY
Senior 2-Man Best-Shot
New Hampton Golf and Country Club
2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton
(641) 394-4340
FRIDAY
Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best-Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY
One-Man Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
Kris Walters Memorial Tournament
Fox Ridge Golf Course
355 Country Club Lane, Dike
(319) 989-2213
2-person Glow Ball
Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club
716 W. 6th St., Sumner
(563) 578-8123
SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Mary Novak Memorial 4-Person Best-Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Mixed Couples 2-Person Best-Shot
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
MONDAY, AUG. 27
Senior 3-Person Best-Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1-2
Labor Day Mixed 4-Person Best-Shot
New Hampton Golf and Country Club
2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton
(641) 394-4340
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
4-Person Best-Shot 8-inch Cup
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Labor Day Best-Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Couples Best-Shot
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Men’s Labor Day Open
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
Men’s Senior 2-Man Best-Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
UNI Basketball Outing
Red Carpet Golf
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.