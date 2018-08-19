Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TODAY

Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

1-Person, 2-Ball Best-Shot

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

Wildwood Club Championship

Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City

(641) 257-6322

Local Couples 9-Hole Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Money Ball Best-Shot

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

MONDAY

Senior 2-Man Best-Shot

New Hampton Golf and Country Club

2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton

(641) 394-4340

FRIDAY

Strawberry Point Chamber 9-Hole, 2-Person Best-Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY

One-Man Best-Shot

Round Grove Country Club

20498 Floyd Line St., Greene

(641) 816-5621

Kris Walters Memorial Tournament

Fox Ridge Golf Course

355 Country Club Lane, Dike

(319) 989-2213

2-person Glow Ball

Meadowbrook Golf and Country Club

716 W. 6th St., Sumner

(563) 578-8123

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

Mary Novak Memorial 4-Person Best-Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Mixed Couples 2-Person Best-Shot

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

MONDAY, AUG. 27

Senior 3-Person Best-Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1-2

Labor Day Mixed 4-Person Best-Shot

New Hampton Golf and Country Club

2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton

(641) 394-4340

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

4-Person Best-Shot 8-inch Cup

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

Labor Day Best-Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Couples Best-Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

Men’s Labor Day Open

Buffalo Creek Golf Course

1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop

(319) 935-3697

TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

Men’s Senior 2-Man Best-Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2568 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

UNI Basketball Outing

Red Carpet Golf

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

