TODAYSuperintendents Revenge TourneyWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
2-Person Best Shot Best-BallAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
MONDAY55-Over 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
TUESDAYSenior 2-Man Best ShotHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
SATURDAY2-Man Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
Down-Town Lounge 2-Person, Best Shot, 8-inch CupBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SUNDAY, MAY 264-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
MONDAY, MAY 27Memorial Day 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Memorial Day Couples Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Memorial Day 2-CoupleCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
TUESDAY, MAY 2845-Over 4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
FRIDAY, MAY 3140-Over Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
100-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SATURDAY, JUNE 1Budweiser Beer Bash 3-PersonElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pheasant Forever TournamentThree Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Hampton Country Club Men’sHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
3-Course 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 415-3951
SUNDAY, JUNE 23-Person 2-Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Couple Best ShotOneota Golf and Country Club
1714 Golf Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-4407
Golf For Cancer 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 238-1586
TUESDAY, JUNE 450-Over TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 52-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
THURSDAY, JUNE 6UNI Football TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, JUNE 74 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pioneer Fun Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SATURDAY, JUNE 8Buck and Haley Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Dave Ray Scholarship TournamentMaple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Heaven and Hell 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
Al Meyer Memorial 4-PersonHighland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
SUNDAY, JUNE 9J.C. Fleming Memorial 4-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
3-Couple Alternate Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Mike Thomas Memorial
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
