TODAYSuperintendents Revenge TourneyWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

2-Person Best Shot Best-BallAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

MONDAY55-Over 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

TUESDAYSenior 2-Man Best ShotHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

SATURDAY2-Man Best ShotOak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

Down-Town Lounge 2-Person, Best Shot, 8-inch CupBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SUNDAY, MAY 264-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

MONDAY, MAY 27Memorial Day 4-Person Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Memorial Day Couples Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

Memorial Day 2-CoupleCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

TUESDAY, MAY 2845-Over 4-Man Best ShotMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

FRIDAY, MAY 3140-Over Two-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

100-Plus 2-Man Best ShotBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SATURDAY, JUNE 1Budweiser Beer Bash 3-PersonElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Pheasant Forever TournamentThree Elms Golf Course

2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence

(319) 334-4235

Hampton Country Club Men’sHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

3-Course 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 415-3951

SUNDAY, JUNE 23-Person 2-Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Couple Best ShotOneota Golf and Country Club

1714 Golf Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-4407

Golf For Cancer 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 238-1586

TUESDAY, JUNE 450-Over TournamentWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 52-Gal Best ShotHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

THURSDAY, JUNE 6UNI Football TournamentRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAY, JUNE 74 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Pioneer Fun Days TournamentCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SATURDAY, JUNE 8Buck and Haley Memorial 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Man Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Dave Ray Scholarship TournamentMaple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

Heaven and Hell 4-Person Best ShotAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

Al Meyer Memorial 4-PersonHighland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

SUNDAY, JUNE 9J.C. Fleming Memorial 4-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

3-Couple Alternate Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Mike Thomas Memorial

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

