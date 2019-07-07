TODAY
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
TUESDAY 4-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
4-Gal Invitational
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Senior 2-Man Best Shot
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
45-Over Men’s 3-Man Best Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
WEDNESDAY
3-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
4-Gal Best Shot
Highland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
FRIDAY
40-Over 2-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Holy Trinity School Tournament
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Wing Ding 2-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
SATURDAY
NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Men’s Invitational
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Here’z 2 U Tournament
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Miller Madness 4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Men’s Invitational
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Couples Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Couples Best Shot Invitational
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
MONDAY, JULY 15
4-Gal Best-Shot Invitational
Oneota Golf and Country Club
1714 Golf Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-4407
TUESDAY, JULY 16
4-Gal Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
4-Gal Best Shot, 9 holes
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Sunny Brae Men’s Member Guest Night
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
FRIDAY, JULY 19
4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Men’s 45-Over
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SATURDAY, JULY 20
3-Man Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Man, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Rusty’s Open 4-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
2-Couple Alternate Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
2-Gal Best Shot
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
Parent/Child Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
2-Person Best Shot
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, JULY 21
3-Person Big $ Best Shot Shootout
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Couples Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(515) 689-1558
