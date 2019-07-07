Clip art golf

TODAY

George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

TUESDAY 4-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

4-Gal Invitational

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Senior 2-Man Best Shot

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

45-Over Men’s 3-Man Best Shot

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

WEDNESDAY

3-Gal 9-Hole Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

4-Gal Best Shot

Highland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

FRIDAY

40-Over 2-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Holy Trinity School Tournament

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Wing Ding 2-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

SATURDAY

NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men’s Invitational

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Here’z 2 U Tournament

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Miller Madness 4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

NE Iowa 2-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men’s Invitational

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Couples Best Shot Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Couples Best Shot Invitational

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

MONDAY, JULY 15

4-Gal Best-Shot Invitational

Oneota Golf and Country Club

1714 Golf Rd., Decorah

(563) 382-4407

TUESDAY, JULY 16

4-Gal Best Shot

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

4-Gal Best Shot, 9 holes

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Sunny Brae Men’s Member Guest Night

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

FRIDAY, JULY 19

4 Couples Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Men’s 45-Over

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SATURDAY, JULY 20

3-Man Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Man, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

Rusty’s Open 4-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

2-Couple Alternate Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

2-Gal Best Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

Parent/Child Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

2-Person Best Shot

CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

SUNDAY, JULY 21

3-Person Big $ Best Shot Shootout

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Couples Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(515) 689-1558

