TODAYRed Tee OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

BrewHaHa 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 26Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

SUNDAY, OCT. 27Chili OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

