TODAYRed Tee OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
BrewHaHa 4-Person Best ShotHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, OCT. 26Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
SUNDAY, OCT. 27Chili OpenWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
