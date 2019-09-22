TODAYChilli Dipper 8-Inch Cup
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
2-Person 8-Inch Cup 27-Hole Ryder Cup
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
4-Person 8-Inch Cup Chili Dipper
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
Rosenburg Invitational
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 Holes
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAYBackward 4-Person Best Shot
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
4-Person Chili Dipper Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Mike Moser Memorial 4-Person Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
Sunny Brae Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd. Osage
(641) 732-3435
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
50-Over 3-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Dew Drop Bar Tournament
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Chili Dipper 4-Person 8-Inch Cup
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
Oktoberfest 3-Person Chili Open
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
4-Person Chili Open, 8-Inch Cup
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
1-Person Best Shot
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
Chili Scramble 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Chili Dipper 4-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Chili Open Tournament
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
Red Tee Open
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
BrewHaHa 4-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Pork Chop Closer Throw Together Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
Chili Open
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
