TODAYSmitty’s Father Day Best ShotRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
Elkader Men’s Amateur Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
MONDAY4-Gal Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
THURSDAYColumbus Men’s StagRed Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAYHospital Foundation 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAYTouie Tough 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Person Ryder Cup OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Hampton Country Club 3-ManHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch CupBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
Husky Golf TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SUNDAY, JUNE 234-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 2-Gal Best ShotAckley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Hampton Country Club 4-GalHampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
THURSDAY, JUNE 274-Gal Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
FRIDAY, JUNE 284 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, JUNE 293-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Waverly City ChampionshipWaverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
Couples Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Member/Guest TournamentPlum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 HolesAplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SUNDAY, JUNE 30Firecracker Individual Stroke PlayRiver Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
THURSDAY, JULY 4Parent-Child Alternate ShotAckley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Men’s Open 2-Man Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
Independence Day 2-Couple Best ShotCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
FRIDAY, JULY 5George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SATURDAY, JULY 6Bearbowers 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
3-Person Best ShotDysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
4-Person Big Money Best ShotBig Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
SUNDAY, JULY 7George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
