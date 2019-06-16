Clip art golf

TODAYSmitty’s Father Day Best ShotRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

Elkader Men’s Amateur Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

MONDAY4-Gal Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

THURSDAYColumbus Men’s StagRed Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

FRIDAYHospital Foundation 3-Person Best ShotElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAYTouie Tough 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

2-Person Ryder Cup OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Hampton Country Club 3-ManHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

4-Person Best Shot 8-Inch CupBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

Husky Golf TournamentHickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SUNDAY, JUNE 234-Person Best ShotTraer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 2-Gal Best ShotAckley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

Hampton Country Club 4-GalHampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

THURSDAY, JUNE 274-Gal Best Shot OpenJackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

FRIDAY, JUNE 284 Couples Golf/Steak FryElkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, JUNE 293-Couple Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Waverly City ChampionshipWaverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

Couples Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Member/Guest TournamentPlum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 HolesAplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SUNDAY, JUNE 30Firecracker Individual Stroke PlayRiver Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

THURSDAY, JULY 4Parent-Child Alternate ShotAckley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

Men’s Open 2-Man Best ShotSilvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

Independence Day 2-Couple Best ShotCARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club

20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville

(319) 278-4787

FRIDAY, JULY 5George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY, JULY 6Bearbowers 4-Person Best ShotLa Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

3-Person Best ShotDysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

4-Person Big Money Best ShotBig Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SUNDAY, JULY 7George’s Sod Cutter 9-Hole, 2-Person Best ShotBackbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

