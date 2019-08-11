TODAY2-Couple Best Shot
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
TUESDAY, AUG. 13Senior Interclub Tournament
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 143-Gal Best Shot, 9 Holes
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Senior Interclub Tournament
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
THURSDAY, AUG. 152-Gal 50-Over Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
FRIDAY, AUG. 162-Person Glow-Ball
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
SATURDAY, AUG. 17Men’s Club Championship
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Boobie 4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Don Bosco Booster Club Tournament
Red Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
Glow Ball 2-Person
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
Central Athletic Boosters Moonlight 2-Person Alternate Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
3-Man Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Silver Bullet 8-Inch Cup
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
River Ridge Club Championship Calcutta Party
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
SUNDAY, AUG. 18Two Couples Best Shot Invitational
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 425-1159
River Ridge Club Championship
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best Shot
Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
MONDAY, AUG. 192-Man 50-Over Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
TUESDAY, AUG. 2080-Plus 2-Gal Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
FRIDAY, AUG. 23Lawler Lions Tournament
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Elkader Fireman’s 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, AUG. 24Osage Football 2-Person, 8-Inch Cup
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
1-Person Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
Hickory Grove Club Championship
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
4-Man Best Shot
Highland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
4-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best Shot
Ackley Recreation Club
902 8th Ave., Ackley
(641) 847-3475
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
4-Couple Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Senior 1-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
AFTD Charity 4-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
4-Person Best Shot
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
3-Couple Alternate Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Couples Best-Shot
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.