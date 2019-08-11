Clip art golf

TODAY2-Couple Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

North Tama Booster Club 4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

2-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

TUESDAY, AUG. 13Senior Interclub Tournament

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 143-Gal Best Shot, 9 Holes

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Senior Interclub Tournament

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

THURSDAY, AUG. 152-Gal 50-Over Best Shot Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

FRIDAY, AUG. 162-Person Glow-Ball

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

SATURDAY, AUG. 17Men’s Club Championship

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Boobie 4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Don Bosco Booster Club Tournament

Red Carpet Golf Course

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

(319) 235-1242

Glow Ball 2-Person

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

Central Athletic Boosters Moonlight 2-Person Alternate Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

3-Man Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Silver Bullet 8-Inch Cup

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

River Ridge Club Championship Calcutta Party

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

SUNDAY, AUG. 18Two Couples Best Shot Invitational

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 425-1159

River Ridge Club Championship

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

Starmont Booster Club 9-Hole 4-Person Best Shot

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

MONDAY, AUG. 192-Man 50-Over Best Shot Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

TUESDAY, AUG. 2080-Plus 2-Gal Best Shot

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

FRIDAY, AUG. 23Lawler Lions Tournament

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Elkader Fireman’s 3-Person, 8-Inch Cup Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

SATURDAY, AUG. 24Osage Football 2-Person, 8-Inch Cup

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

1-Person Best Shot

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

Hickory Grove Club Championship

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

4-Man Best Shot

Highland Golf Club

226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls

(641) 648-4021

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

4-Person Best Shot

Traer Golf and Country Club

1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer

(319) 478-2700

Men’s Over-50 2-Man Best Shot

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

4-Couple Golf/Steak Fry

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Senior 1-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

AFTD Charity 4-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage

(641) 732-3435

4-Person Best Shot

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

3-Couple Alternate Best Shot

Dysart Country Club

1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart

(319) 476-3274

Couples Best-Shot

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

