TODAYEarly Bird 2-Person Best Shot
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
TUESDAY, MAY 1445-Over 3-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
FRIDAY, MAY 174 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
SATURDAY, MAY 18Union Golf 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Ralph Milligan Memorial 4-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 387-5230
Exchange Club 4-Person Best Shot
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
3-Person Best Shot Open
Jackson Heights Golf Course
3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction
(563) 776-9181
Sunny Brae Amateur
Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.
3419 Golf Course Rd., Osage
(641) 732-3435
SUNDAY, MAY 19Superintendents Revenge Tourney
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
2-Person Best Shot Best-Ball
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
MONDAY, MAY 2055-Over 3-Person Best Shot
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
TUESDAY, MAY 21Senior 2-Man Best Shot
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
SATURDAY, MAY 252-Man Best Shot
Oak Leaf Country Club
29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck
(319) 345-2079
Down-Town Lounge 2-Person, Best Shot, 8-inch Cup
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SUNDAY, MAY 264-Person Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
MONDAY, MAY 27Memorial Day 4-Person Best Shot
Silvercrest Golf and C.C.
2722 College Dr., Decorah
(563) 382-5296
Memorial Day Couples Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
Memorial Day 2-Couple
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
TUESDAY, MAY 2845-Over 4-Man Best Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
FRIDAY, MAY 3140-Over Two-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
100-Plus 2-Man Best Shot
Big Rock Country Club
9684 146th St., Fayette
(563) 425-3687
SATURDAY, JUNE 1Budweiser Beer Bash 3-Person
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pheasant Forever Tournament
Three Elms Golf Course
2074 3 Elms Park Rd., Independence
(319) 334-4235
Hampton Country Club Men’s
Hampton Country Club
1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton
(641) 456-3256
3-Course 4-Person Best Shot
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 415-3951
SUNDAY, JUNE 23-Person 2-Cup Best Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
1643 U.S. Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
2-Couple Best Shot
Oneota Golf and Country Club
1714 Golf Rd., Decorah
(563) 382-4407
Golf For Cancer 4-Person Best Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 238-1586
TUESDAY, JUNE 450-Over Tournament
Waverly Municipal Golf Course
705 8th St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-1530
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 52-Gal Best Shot
Highland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
THURSDAY, JUNE 6UNI Football Tournament
Red Carpet Golf Course
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
FRIDAY, JUNE 74 Couples Golf/Steak Fry
Elkader Golf and Country Club
24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader
(563) 245-2230
Pioneer Fun Days Tournament
CARD, Inc. Golf and Country Club
20303 Hwy. 188, Clarksville
(319) 278-4787
SATURDAY, JUNE 8Buck and Haley Memorial 4-Person Best Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Man Best Shot
Dysart Country Club
1614 Hwy V-37, Dysart
(319) 476-3274
Dave Ray Scholarship Tournament
Maple Hills Country Club
2586 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
Heaven and Hell 4-Person Best Shot
Aplington Recreation Complex
1311 Parriott St., Aplington
(319) 347-6059
Al Meyer Memorial 4-Person
Highland Golf Club
226 Country Club Rd., Iowa Falls
(641) 648-4021
