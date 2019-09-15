Clip art golf

TODAY3-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

Sunny Brae 2-Person 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd. Osage

(641) 732-3435

4-Person Best Shot

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Homeowners Golf Outing

River Ridge Golf Course

1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence

(319) 334-6576

MONDAY50-Over 2-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

TUESDAY45-Over 3-Person Best Shot

Silvercrest Golf and C.C.

2722 College Dr., Decorah

(563) 382-5296

2-Gal Best Shot 8-Inch Cup

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

THURSDAYHickory Grove Senior Club Championship

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAYChili Cook-Off 8-Inch Cup

Plum Creek Golf Course

2689 Country Club Rd., Fredericksburg

(563) 237-6401

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22Chilli Dipper 8-Inch Cup

Ackley Recreation Club

902 8th Ave., Ackley

(641) 847-3475

2-Person 8-Inch Cup 27-Hole Ryder Cup

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

4-Person 8-Inch Cup Chili Dipper

Hampton Country Club

1620 Country Club Lane, Hampton

(641) 456-3256

Rosenburg Invitational

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

2-Person Ryder Cup, 27 Holes

Backbone Golf and Country Club

1244 400th St., Strawberry Point

(563) 933-4545

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Backward 4-Person Best Shot

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

4-Person Chili Dipper Open

Jackson Heights Golf Course

3249 Co. Rd. V64, Jackson Junction

(563) 776-9181

Mike Moser Memorial 4-Person Best Shot

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Sunny Brae Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot

Sunny Brae Golf and C.C.

3419 Golf Course Rd. Osage

(641) 732-3435

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

50-Over 3-Person Best Shot

Hickory Grove Golf Course

1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein

(319) 283-2674

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Dew Drop Bar Tournament

La Porte City Golf Course

9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City

(319) 342-2249

Chili Dipper 4-Person 8-Inch Cup

Oak Leaf Country Club

29725 Diagonal Rd., Reinbeck

(319) 345-2079

Oktoberfest 3-Person Chili Open

Big Rock Country Club

9684 146th St., Fayette

(563) 425-3687

4-Person Chili Open, 8-Inch Cup

Maple Hills Country Club

2586 170th St., Tripoli

(319) 882-4229

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Chili Open 3-Person Best Shot

Elkader Golf and Country Club

24361 Gunder Rd., Elkader

(563) 245-2230

1-Person Best Shot

Waverly Municipal Golf Course

705 8th St. SW, Waverly

(319) 352-1530

4-Person Best Shot, 8-Inch Cup

Aplington Recreation Complex

1311 Parriott St., Aplington

(319) 347-6059

