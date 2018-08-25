MONDAY
Senior 3-Person Best-Shot
Hickory Grove Golf Course
1509 Outer Rd., Oelwein
(319) 283-2674
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Labor Day Mixed 4-Person Best-Shot
New Hampton Golf and Country Club
2074 Panora Ave., New Hampton
(641) 394-4340
4-Person Best-Shot 8-inch Cup
Plum Creek Golf Course
2689 Country Club Dr., Fredericksburg
(563) 237-6401
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
Labor Day Best-Shot
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
Couples Best-Shot
River Ridge Golf Course
1749 Golf Course Blvd., Independence
(319) 334-6576
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
Men’s Labor Day Open
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
Men’s Senior 2-Man Best-Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
UNI Men’s Basketball Outing
Red Carpet Golf
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
(319) 235-1242
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
Amani Community Services Tournament
Gates Park Golf Course
820 E. Donald St., Waterloo
(319) 232-5660
Dew Drop Tournament
La Porte City Golf Course
9699 Bishop Rd., La Porte City
(319) 342-2249
2-Person Ryder Cup
Wildwood Municipal Golf Course
1 Wildwood Rd., Charles City
(641) 257-6322
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
3-Person Best-Shot
Traer Golf and Country Club
Hwy. 63 North, Traer
(319) 478-2700
Birdies for Breath 4-Person Best-Shot Backbone Golf and Country Club
1244 400th St., Strawberry Point
(563) 933-4545
2-Couple Best-Shot
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave., Winthrop
(319) 935-3697
4-Man Best-Shot
Round Grove Country Club
20498 Floyd Line St., Greene
(641) 816-5621
3-Man Best-Shot
Town and Country Golf Club
1501 12th Ave., Grundy Center
(319) 824-3712
John Deere Best-Shot
Maple Hills Country Club
2568 170th St., Tripoli
(319) 882-4229
