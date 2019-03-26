Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Golf courses around Cedar Falls are expected to reopen Wednesday. 

Weather permitting, the courses should open at noon, according to a Cedar Falls news release. 

Pheasant Ridge and Walter’s Ridge golf courses can be contacted at (319) 266-8266.

RED CARPET GOLF: Red Carpet Golf Course in Waterloo will open for play Thursday at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

For more information, contact Red Carpet golf professional Ed Dolan at (319) 235-1242.

WAVERLY MUNICIPAL: Waverly Golf Course opens for play Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Greens fees are $22 for 18 holes with numerous specials offered throughout the season. Season passes are available, and golf carts are available for rent.

For more information, call (319) 352-1530 or go online at www.golfwaverly.com.

