UNI's Moody within two in Waterloo Open amateur division

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley golfers fared well on the second day of the 89th Waterloo Open in the amateur division at Gates Park.

Among those is Cedar Falls native and UNI golfer Jack Moody who carded a five-under 67 to vault into contention heading into Sunday’s final round at Irv Warren Memorial.

After shooting a 1-over 73 at South Hills Friday, Saturday’s excellent round left Moody two-shots back of clubhouse leader Ryan Peck of Ankeny who has turned in identical rounds of 69. Editor’s note: Play had not finished as of press time Saturday.

“I thought I played really well,” Moody said. “Front nine was really good, back nine was kind of trying to just keep it together. Probably the best I have in a long time.”

In this round, Moody said his short game made the difference, especially in the second half. In fact, his makeup work put him in second place for the day and all but assured that he’ll qualify for Sunday.

“I’ve got a good opportunity going into tomorrow, so I’m excited,” he said.

Moody wasn’t the only local player to fare well Saturday.

Friday’s first-day leader J.D. Pollard, another UNI player, shot even par at Gates and is tied with Moody for second as well as former Panther Sam Sacquitne, whose round of 66 Saturday was the low-round of the day.

A fourth player from UNI, Thomas Storbeck is also in the top 10 five strokes back as he has had rounds of 71 and 72, and he is tied for ninth.

“I’d say it was about a one-shot difference, so I made more puts yesterday, but I felt like today, I just didn’t make a lot of mistakes, which is nice,” Storbeck said.

Another golfer who showed strong on day one with a tougher Saturday – one who wasn’t with the UNI team – was Joe Urbanek of Tripoli. Coming in tied for second after at scoring 3-under at South Hills, Urbanek shot 74 Saturday.

“There were some tough pins out there. The guys that shot well, the earned it,” Urbanek said. “It was just one of those rounds were I didn’t strike the ball well, but just kept grinding.”

Storbeck echoed Urbanek’s issues with the pin placements, which seemed to be a tougher element of Gates Park.

“A couple of them are kind of tricky out there, so if you miss in the wrong spot, it was probably just a slider that was tough to make, maybe,” Storbeck said. “That’s my guess.”