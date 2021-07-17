Close battle expected as amateurs head into final day

WATERLOO—Trent Lindenman set the number early Saturday on day two of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division at South Hills Golf Course.
Glenn Walls was the only one who could match it.
Lindenman, who played college golf at Simpson College, rode a second-day best round of 67 to a two-round score of 137 while Walls, the former University of Northern Iowa standout, followed his opening day 69 with a 68 to grab a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s finale at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Those two led a group of 36 golfers who made the cut and will play with the professionals in the final round.
“I think I just stayed committed to my shots,” said Lindenman, whose day featured three birdies on both nines and just one bogey. “I got the putter going pretty early and hit some good wedge shots into a couple of holes, so that helped.
“I would honestly say right off on the No. 1 tee I hit a good drive and hit a good second shot, and when you do those two things first, it really gets you going.”
Lindenman had a good feeling about Saturday’s tour of South Hills after Friday’s opening round at Gates Park.
“The greens were a little slower yesterday,” he said. “I left a lot out there, but today with the early morning tee time and the weather conditions and the fact I practiced here on Thursday, I knew the greens would be pretty good.”
Walls was part of a foursome that featured Friday leader and former Panther teammate Braden Gaal. While Gaal took a few holes to get going Saturday before battling back on the back nine for a 73, Walls started with birdies on two of the first three holes. The only blemish on his card was a bogey on the par-four 14th hole.
“I birdied 1 and 3 and got rolling early,” he said. “Then I got a birdie on 7 and birdied 9. Shooting 32 on the front is always nice. I didn’t make anything on the back, but all in all it was a good day for sure.”
Walls has always enjoyed playing at South Hills, even though it requires a long trip back from Colorado these days.
“I had a 65 out here and a couple of 68s,” he noted. “It’s been a course I typically play well at and I kind of kept it going today.
“I enjoy playing with my good buddy, Braden Gaal, and I come back and get to spend some time with some college friends and people I met in Cedar Falls.”
Gaal is tied for eighth at 141.
Hot on the leaders’ heels is Davenport’s Dusty Drenth, the 2018 Amateur Division champion and a player who always seems to be in contention. Playing in the day’s final group, he fired his second consecutive 69 Saturday and is one shot behind.
“I could have played a little bit better on the back,” said Drenth after a round that ended about 8:10 p.m. “I bogeyed 18. That pine tree gets me sometimes. But yeah, if you told me I’d shoot 69 today I probably would have taken it.”
Drenth said his putter and his irons served him well Saturday. He drained a 25-foot putt on No. 12 for a birdie, but then missed a six-footer on 13 for another birdie.
“It evens out in this game,” he said.
Like Walls, Drenth always likes his chances at South Hills.
“When I was 13 years old, I shot a 66 on this golf course and won a junior tournament,” he related. “I’ve shot really low rounds here so a 69 is almost like par here. I’ve always liked this golf course. It seems to fit my game well.”
Drenth has played the Open for the past 10 years, often in a group that includes his father, Mark, for the first two days.
“My dad’s still a stud,” said Dusty. “He’s 61 and he shot 72 today.”
That foursome also included Kevin Ault, who is two shots back at 139 after a 68 Saturday, and Michael Fastert, who is at 141.
“I like to sign up with good players,” said Drenth. “Michael and I went to Chambers Bay for the U.S. Four Ball earlier this year (as did Walls and Gaal). He’s one of my good friends and it’s nice to have him tag along and play with me. It absolutely helps to play with good players.”
The group at 140 three shots behind consists of Muzzy Donahue of North Oaks, Minnesota, Iowa State freshman Brock Barnhart and Logan Schweinefus of Ossian, who made a big move up the leaderboard with a 68 Saturday that was fueled by a back nine 32.
Other top scores Saturday included 68s by Trevor Lay of Kewaunee, Illinois, Tyler Sansgaard of Nevada and Jack Ebner of Edina, Minnesota. Lay’s round was highlighted by an eagle on No. 13.
Waterloo’s KC Doland powered his way into contention, as well, with a 69 after an opening round 74.
Joe Bates of Albia took over the Senior Division lead with a 140 total (71-69). He leads Friday leader Jay Slings by two shots. Slings carded a brilliant 66 Friday at Gates despite one double-bogey. The top eight seniors move on to play at Irv Warren.
Pat Ryan of Marshalltown holds a one-shot edge over Steve Kahler of Marion in the Super Senior Division, 144-145. They are two of four who advanced to play Sunday.
Making it to Irv Warren is what it’s all about for many of the Amateur Division players.
“It’s always a goal to get to Sunday,” said Lindenman. “Irv Warren is a great course. It’s a birdie fest. Just look at the pro scores. It’s fun.”
OPEN DIVISION (top 36 advance)
137 — Trent Lindenman 70-67, Glenn Walls 69-68
138 — Dusty Drenth 69-69
139 — Kevin Ault 71-68
140 — Muzzy Donohue 69-71, Brock Barnart 68-72, Logan Schweinefus 72-68
141 — Braden Gaal 68-73, Michael Fastert 70-71
142 — Griffin Parker 71-71, Trevor Lay 74-68
143 — Tyler Sansgaard 75-68, Logan Smith 72-71, Brad Statek 69-74, Jack Ebner 75-68, Ian Johnston 72-71, KC Doland 74-69, Nate Steege 72-71
144 — Joe Dean 74-70, Tom Buffington 72-72, Travis Kress 72-72, Chris Cooksley 71-73
145 — Ryan Horner 72-73, Luke Galeazzi 71-74, KevinLevom Wilson 74-71, Owen Sawyer 74-71
146 — Erik Bredesen 73-73, Luke Slaymaker 77-69, Tyler Wierson 71-75, Jacob Calhoun 71-75, Jake Patterson 74-72, Mike Sawyer 73-73
147 — Dylan Ellis 73-74, Ryan Johnson 75-72, Patrick Martin 75-72, Jay Fjelstul 74-73
SENIOR DIVISION (top eight advance)
140 — Joe Bates 71-69
142 — Jay Slings 66-76
143 — Bruce Westemeier 73-70
146 — Rob Dickerman 71-75, Boyd Marquis 74-72
147 — Doug Schweinefus 77-70
148 — Jeff Ott 71-77, Jon Huinker 76-72
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION (top four advance)