Close battle expected as amateurs head into final day

Walls was part of a foursome that featured Friday leader and former Panther teammate Braden Gaal. While Gaal took a few holes to get going Saturday before battling back on the back nine for a 73, Walls started with birdies on two of the first three holes. The only blemish on his card was a bogey on the par-four 14th hole.

“I birdied 1 and 3 and got rolling early,” he said. “Then I got a birdie on 7 and birdied 9. Shooting 32 on the front is always nice. I didn’t make anything on the back, but all in all it was a good day for sure.”

Walls has always enjoyed playing at South Hills, even though it requires a long trip back from Colorado these days.

“I had a 65 out here and a couple of 68s,” he noted. “It’s been a course I typically play well at and I kind of kept it going today.

“I enjoy playing with my good buddy, Braden Gaal, and I come back and get to spend some time with some college friends and people I met in Cedar Falls.”

Gaal is tied for eighth at 141.

Hot on the leaders’ heels is Davenport’s Dusty Drenth, the 2018 Amateur Division champion and a player who always seems to be in contention. Playing in the day’s final group, he fired his second consecutive 69 Saturday and is one shot behind.