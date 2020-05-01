2020 Waterloo Open professional division canceled

WATERLOO – In a Twitter message to its fans and athletes, the Cedar Valley Jaycees Waterloo Open committee announced Friday that it has canceled the 2020 Waterloo Open professional division.
The tournament was scheduled to be played July 16-19 at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. The Open is Iowa’s oldest professional golf tournament as it was established in 1933.
Friday’s Tweet stated:
“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel the Professional portion of the 2020 Waterloo Open due to Covid-19. After multiple meetings, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that it would be impossible to safely put on the type of event that we have come to expect over the past 86 years. We know how much this event means to our golfers, our community and to the Cedar Valley Jaycees, but safety for our golfers, fans and volunteers is most important. We are, however, still planning on having the Amateur portion of the event.
“To our professional golfers, we look forward to having you back to Waterloo in July 2021! Thank you for all of your support over the years; we cannot wait to come back even stronger next year. Stay safe. We’ll see you soon.”
The tournament annually attracts more than 400 amateur and professional golfers from across the world. Last July, Chandler Blanchet fired a tournament record 29-under to capture the 86th addition of the tournament, and collected the $50,000 winner’s check.
Golf Waterloo professional Nate Lubs, who runs Waterloo's three public courses with Monte Meyer, had been part of the on-going meetings.
"It is disappointing to not be able to host the event," Lubs said. "I completely understand the decision. It was a hard decision for them to make."
The amateur division, which incorporates all three Waterloo public courses -- Irv Warren, Gates Park and South Hills - remains on as planned.
Lubs said the committee and is working closely with the Iowa Golf Association in conjunction with holding the amateur division.
(This story will be updated)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!