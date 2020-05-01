2020 Waterloo Open professional division canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – In a Twitter message to its fans and athletes, the Cedar Valley Jaycees Waterloo Open committee announced Friday that it has canceled the 2020 Waterloo Open professional division.

The tournament was scheduled to be played July 16-19 at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. The Open is Iowa’s oldest professional golf tournament as it was established in 1933.

Friday’s Tweet stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel the Professional portion of the 2020 Waterloo Open due to Covid-19. After multiple meetings, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that it would be impossible to safely put on the type of event that we have come to expect over the past 86 years. We know how much this event means to our golfers, our community and to the Cedar Valley Jaycees, but safety for our golfers, fans and volunteers is most important. We are, however, still planning on having the Amateur portion of the event.

“To our professional golfers, we look forward to having you back to Waterloo in July 2021! Thank you for all of your support over the years; we cannot wait to come back even stronger next year. Stay safe. We’ll see you soon.”