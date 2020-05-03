2020 Golf Guide: These golf reads find the fairway

I still play poorly, but I read like a ‘Major’ golf champion and that is really what this column is about.

With some golf courses closed in the area as part of COVID-19 measures, there is another way avid golfers can get their golf fix.

There are many great golf reads and here are some of my favorites:

1. THE MATCH: The Day The Game of Golf Changed Forever (Mark Frost)This is one of two golf books by Mark Frost that reside in my personal library. There is a third, Game Six, but that is about the 1975 World Series, and while an awesome read, is not a golf book.

In this book, Frost details the true story of millionaires Eddie Lowery and George Coleman and their 1956 bet that pitted golfing greats Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson against a pair of amateur golfers Harvie Ward and Ken Venturi.

2. The Greatest Game Ever Played (Mark Frost)Frost delivers another well researched, detailed story. The subject for this book is the 1913 U.S. Open where Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win with 10-year old Eddie Lowery serving as his caddie. The victory came on the very course, the Country Club in Brookline, that Ouimet served as caddie during his youth. Quimet outdueled two of the best professionals of that time, Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.