2020 Golf Guide: These golf reads find the fairway

I was a lousy college golfer and that even stretches the truth.
In 1988 and 1989, I was a member of the Kirkwood Community College men’s golf team and that is a truth stretcher, too.
I was the Willie Mays Hayes of junior college golf and that is the truth.
As my memory serves me, I read an article or saw a billboard signup sheet inside Johnson Hall about joining the team. The jewel of joining is you got a three-month pass to play at Ellis Park. For a poor college student, that was a great deal.
So, I wasn’t even a preferred walk-on or invited walk-on, or in no way a scholarship athlete. I just showed up like Willie Mays Hayes.
And in golf terms, I had some skills like the character from the movie Major League. I could mash it with the best of them with my Wood Wilson 1 driver, and you read that right, my wood driver.
The problem was I sliced it like Judge Smails, had a short game like Happy Gilmore and needed more therapy for the mental part of the game than Roy McAvoy.
In my two-year career I played in one unofficial “JV” meet against golfers from Mount Mercy College and Coe College. I didn’t write back home to mom and dad after the round. It wasn’t my finest day.
While my golf career didn’t take off, those two years did spark a love for the sport that continues today.
I still play poorly, but I read like a ‘Major’ golf champion and that is really what this column is about.
With some golf courses closed in the area as part of COVID-19 measures, there is another way avid golfers can get their golf fix.
There are many great golf reads and here are some of my favorites:
1. THE MATCH: The Day The Game of Golf Changed Forever (Mark Frost)This is one of two golf books by Mark Frost that reside in my personal library. There is a third, Game Six, but that is about the 1975 World Series, and while an awesome read, is not a golf book.
In this book, Frost details the true story of millionaires Eddie Lowery and George Coleman and their 1956 bet that pitted golfing greats Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson against a pair of amateur golfers Harvie Ward and Ken Venturi.
2. The Greatest Game Ever Played (Mark Frost)Frost delivers another well researched, detailed story. The subject for this book is the 1913 U.S. Open where Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win with 10-year old Eddie Lowery serving as his caddie. The victory came on the very course, the Country Club in Brookline, that Ouimet served as caddie during his youth. Quimet outdueled two of the best professionals of that time, Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.
3. Payne StewartThis book, written by Stewart’s wife Tracey with the help from writer Ken Abraham, details the life of the 11-time PGA winner. It includes stories from a childhood in Springfield, Mo., to his college years and professional start on the Asian Tour up until he died on Oct. 25, 1999 when his rented Learjet crashed near Gainesville, Fla., en route from his home in Orlando to a PGA event in Texas.
4. Cinderella Story: My Life in Golf (Bill Murray)Long before he played Carl Spackler in Caddyshack, Murray followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Ed and Brian, as a caddie at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Ill. Be prepared to laugh out loud while reading this story that details Murray’s history with golf both factual and fictional.
5. A Good Walk Spoiled: Days and Nights on the PGA Tour (John Feinstein)Feinstein is the master of sports books. Stepping away from golf, A Civil War, an inside look at the Army-Navy football rivalry, is an awesome read, and everybody has heard of Season on the Brink, his book on Bobby Knight. His golf books – The Majors and Caddy for Life – also could be included with this list. A Good Walk Spoiled is my favorite as it puts readers inside what it’s like to be on the PGA Tour week in, week out.
