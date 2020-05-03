2020 Golf Guide: The range remains open

Schuchmann isn’t asking for a pity party, either. He feels for all the other small business owners in the Cedar Valley who are suffering financially, too.

In some ways, he feels lucky.

The early rush in February that extended into March has helped him get through the past month.

“Everybody is in the same boat and I all hope we can get to the shore sooner rather than later,” Schuchmann said. “I’ve been able to keep the three full-time salaried guys employed. There are a few college kids that we’d bring on full-time in the second or third week of May when they were done with school that I haven’t brought on.

“None of us are working 40 hours, but we have got some things done. We’ve cleaned more times than we probably need. And with our extra down time we have found a few better business practices that is going to save us money in the future.

“We had two choices. It was to stay bitter or get better and truly that is what we are trying to do is get better.”

The range is still open at Golf Headquarters’ West Ridgeway Avenue location.