2020 Golf Guide: The range remains open

WATERLOO – The farmer inside Mike Schuchmann comes out this time of year.
Growing up in Strawberry Point, Schuchmann, the owner of Waterloo’s Golf Headquarters, worked on a daily basis on his grandfather’s farm. Schuchmann had a first-hand account of the rewards of hard labor his grandfather received in the fall during the harvest season.
March, April, May and June is Schuchmann’s harvest season at Golf Headquarters. And with early warm temperatures in late February and early March, harvest season was going good. Then ,like all his fellow business brethren, COVID-19 hit the world.
“We were on pace to have a record year if things stayed on course,” Schuchmann said.
But as social-distancing measures were implemented by Governor Kim Reynolds, business came to a crashing halt.
“Around March 14th things got a little more cautious and more things came out where places were closing down,” Schuchmann said. “From there to right now, we are truly down $180,000 in sales. What that equals to is we are doing about 10 percent of what we would be normally doing.
“I’m like a farmer. It is like crops. You plant them and wait to harvest them. In between there is a lot of downtime. So, our winter months are down and not much is going on and really March, April, May and June feeds our entire year. It is a little scary and unsettling with what is going on.”
Schuchmann isn’t asking for a pity party, either. He feels for all the other small business owners in the Cedar Valley who are suffering financially, too.
In some ways, he feels lucky.
The early rush in February that extended into March has helped him get through the past month.
“Everybody is in the same boat and I all hope we can get to the shore sooner rather than later,” Schuchmann said. “I’ve been able to keep the three full-time salaried guys employed. There are a few college kids that we’d bring on full-time in the second or third week of May when they were done with school that I haven’t brought on.
“None of us are working 40 hours, but we have got some things done. We’ve cleaned more times than we probably need. And with our extra down time we have found a few better business practices that is going to save us money in the future.
“We had two choices. It was to stay bitter or get better and truly that is what we are trying to do is get better.”
The range is still open at Golf Headquarters’ West Ridgeway Avenue location.
The staff has set up a cash register at the side entrance of the business, and are allowing one person at a time inside to pay for range balls with social-distancing policies installed on the range. Golfers who have equipment needs can also call the store.
“We are very thankful having the driving range out back because it has kept us open to an extent,” Schuchmann said. “We can’t bring a guy or gal in and do a fitting like we could a month ago because you need to be close in proximity to do that. But we if golfer needs a wedge we can talk them through the bounce of each wedge and meet their needs.
“It’s really and hour-by-hour, day-by-day thing and everyday is a little different and we’re just trying to do the best we can with what we have to work with.”
A big target date for Golf Headquarters is the May 15-17 weekend, where Schuchmann hopes to have some major companies come through for Demo Days.
Taylor Made has informed him they hope to be there on May 15.
Schuchmann says Demo Days will probably not look like those in the past where there were several major vendors in at the same time.
“It could be Callaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Taylor Made from 1 to 4 p.m., and Mizuno from 4-7 p.m. on one day,” Schuchmann said. “All those companies have different guidelines with the social distancing.
“We don’t know. We’re going to be ready so we can move forward in a safe manner when that time comes.”
