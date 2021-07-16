Gaal, Barnhart share amateur lead at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO – Friday's opening round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division was all about staying in the hunt.

A field of 200 golfers teed off at Gates Park, and when the last group finished early in the evening the leaderboard showed 26 golfers within four strokes of the lead.

Former UNI golfer Braden Gaal of Waukee and Iowa State freshman Brock Barnhart of Robins (Cedar Rapids Kennedy High) jumped into the first-day lead with rounds of 68.

Another former Panther, Glenn Walls, joined Brad Shatek of New Hampton, Muzzy Donahue of North Oaks, Minn., and Open regular and 2018 champion Dusty Drenth of Davenport one shot back.

Gaal tied for fourth in 2018, while Walls was seventh that year after tying for eighth in 2017.

The top 15 heading into Saturday's second round at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo also includes Upper Iowa junior Chris Cooksley (tied for second in 2019 and tied for fourth in 2018) and UNI sophomore Ben Bermel among six players who posted 71s Friday.