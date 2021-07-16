Gaal, Barnhart share amateur lead at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO – Friday's opening round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division was all about staying in the hunt.
A field of 200 golfers teed off at Gates Park, and when the last group finished early in the evening the leaderboard showed 26 golfers within four strokes of the lead.
Former UNI golfer Braden Gaal of Waukee and Iowa State freshman Brock Barnhart of Robins (Cedar Rapids Kennedy High) jumped into the first-day lead with rounds of 68.
Another former Panther, Glenn Walls, joined Brad Shatek of New Hampton, Muzzy Donahue of North Oaks, Minn., and Open regular and 2018 champion Dusty Drenth of Davenport one shot back.
Gaal tied for fourth in 2018, while Walls was seventh that year after tying for eighth in 2017.
The top 15 heading into Saturday's second round at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo also includes Upper Iowa junior Chris Cooksley (tied for second in 2019 and tied for fourth in 2018) and UNI sophomore Ben Bermel among six players who posted 71s Friday.
The best round of the day came in the Senior Division where Jay Slings of Ankeny carded a six-under 66. Joe Bates of Albia, who has four top-five finishes since 2017, was among three golfers at 71 and tied for second. In the Super Senior Division, Steve Kahler of Marion stormed into the lead with a 69 while playing in one of the day's final groups. Pat Ryan of Marshalltown is second at 71 while two-time Super Senior winner Richard Gorbell of Cedar Falls is four shots back at 73.
Action resumes at 6:20 a.m. Saturday at South Hills before the field is trimmed and the amateur leaders join the professionals for Sunday's final round at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
OPEN DIVISION
68 -- Braden Gaal (Waukee), Brock Barnhart (Robins)
69 -- Glenn Walls (Castle Rock, Colo.), Brad Shatek (New Hampton), Muzzy Donahue (North Oas, Minn.), Dusty Drenth (Davenport)
70 -- Trent Lindenman (New Sharon), Michael Fostert (Wheeling, Ill.)
71 -- Jacob Calhoun (Clive), Chris Cooksley (Winthrop), Ben Bermel (Cedar Falls), Kevin Ault (Cedar Rapids), Luke Galeazzi (Knoxville), Griffin Parker (Urbandale), Tyler Wierson (Ames)
SENIOR DIVISION
66 -- Jay Slings (Ankeny)
71 -- Joe Bates (Albia), Jeff Ott (Dunlap, Ill.), Rob Dickerman (Marion)
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION
69 -- Steve Kahler (Marion)
71 -- Pat Ryan (Marshalltown)
73 -- Richard Gorbell (Cedar Falls)