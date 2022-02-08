Forfeits sink Sailors, Don Bosco advances to state dual meet

The wrestling team at Don Bosco High School is advancing to the state dual tournament after winning the Class 1A Regional against Wapsie Valley in a decisive 69-10 victory.

“I thought our kids wrestled really well," said head coach Chris Ortner. "It could’ve been an easy night to not be focused and not wrestle well, but I think we did. I think we’re starting to wrestle really well at this time of year.”

The Tuesday night event started with a dual between Columbus Catholic and Waspie Valley. The dual started in favor of the Sailors with a fall forced by Columbus Catholic 220 pounder Connor Knudtson over Derek Hilsenbeck. Carter Seilger followed it up with a 5-1 decision in the 285 to bring the score up 9-0. Unfortunately, the injuries that have plagued the Saliors were felt with three consecutive forfeits, instantly moving Wapsie Valley up 18-9.

Columbus Catholic's Gavin Reed tried to pick up the slack with a win-by-fall over Warrior Kanen Decker in the 126-lb. category, but this was met by three consecutive falls by Wapsie over Columbus and another forfeit. Columbus forced two more falls to end the dual, but the final score was 48-27 in the Warriors' favor. Without the 24 points given up in forfeits, the Sailors may have advanced to face Don Bosco.

“At Jessup, we picked up a dual win, but unfortunately when you’ve got as many forfeits as we’re facing, we’ve got some guys banged up right now that aren’t 100% healthy that we couldn’t wrestle tonight," said Columbus Catholic head coach Danny Boleyn. "And it kind of just is what it is.”

From there, the Warriors went up against Don Bosco. The favored Dons had little trouble beating Wapsie Valley, earning nine falls and a 5-1 decision to the Warriors' one fall and one major decision. Two forfeits by Wapsie Valley helped bring the tally to 69-10.

With the way cleared, Don Bosco will head into Jessup on Saturday for the district, before going to the Dual State Championships in Des Moines next Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0