MINNEAPOLIS — There are any number of ways to get to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
There probably aren’t many quite like the road traveled by Waterloo native Todd Western.
On June 22, Western was among 16 individuals recognized for their football achievements with induction into the Semi-Pro/Minor League Hall of Fame, which is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Western’s journey to enshrinement is almost Kurt Warner-esque.
Western grew up on East Fourth Street with brothers Chris and Adam. Their father, Todd Western Sr., worked at John Deere after his own dream of playing college baseball or football was derailed by the draft. Their mother, Barbara, was a teacher.
Football was a constant. Todd Jr. played in the youth tackle league his father helped organize and in the YMCA program. Then it was on to Hoover Middle School and Central High.
After two years of football at Central, Western’s parents enrolled him at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., a highly regarded private institution known for its excellence in academics and athletics.
“That was a great experience,” recalls Western. “From an education standpoint, it changed my way of thinking. From a sports standpoint, it made me more of a big fish in a small pond.”
Western was a starter both his years at La Lumiere. When he graduated, he enrolled at Iowa in 1985, but didn’t play football.
“I do regret not doing that,” he notes. “Part of it was confidence, and part of it was that I wanted to get out in four years.”
With his college degree in hand, Western began his career as a relationship manager in Minneapolis. He stayed in shape and continued to enjoy football while playing in rec leagues.
“Then I met this gentleman who coached a semi-pro team and he asked me to try out,” Western relates. “Things just came together at the right time.”
Western was 34 years old. He landed a starting position in the defensive secondary for the Central Minnesota Thunderbirds.
“It was always like Jerry Rice where they call you father time and that kind of stuff,” says Western. “I was playing with guys who had just graduated from college. We had Division II and Division III players and about 20 percent were Division I guys who were right on the cusp of making the NFL. Sometimes, the NFL did pull guys out of our league and signed them to 30-day contracts.”
The Thunderbirds won the American Football Association championship in Western’s first season, although he suffered a broken collarbone in the semifinals and was unable to play in the title game. He was in the starting lineup several years later when the Thunderbirds won the 2007 title.
In all, Western played in five championship games. He was elected to five All-American Bowls and played in the 2005 USA Bowl. He finished with 12 career interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Meanwhile, he worked a fulltime job as a relationship manager and raised his own son, Todd IV.
“I would work until five, pick up my son and either make sure he was situated or take him with me and haul butt up to St. Cloud for practice. I think back and it’s like what kind of crazy things were you doing? At the time it didn’t even cross my mind that it was crazy. It’s just what I did.
“If it wasn’t for Coach Chad Baldwin and the way he ran that organization, I probably never would have done it.”
The Thunderbirds disbanded following the 2007 season, so Western hooked up with the Minneapolis Lumberjacks and was in the starting lineup for the 2008 season at the age of 41. Midway through the season, his father passed away.
“Mom and dad always came up to our games,” he explains. “Not to see my dad in the stands ... it kind of took the wind out of my sails. I didn’t play anymore.
“I could still go. I would say that it did become obvious at 41 when you’re playing against 23-year-olds ... you start to think about running 100 mph with your head down and smashing into this dude and you’ve got to go to work tomorrow. When you have to think about it, that’s when you get hurt.”
Western stepped away fulfilled.
“Honestly, I think football just fed my soul,” he explains. “When you get to be 30 or 40, you have to find something that energizes you and makes you feel alive again. It brought our family really close. It was good for my son to see his dad have a goal in not the most ideal situation and still make it happen.
“The other thing is the friends for life. That team (the Thunderbirds) for those years was the most special group of guys ever. They were non-egotistical, blue-collar guys just getting it done.”
Western has remained in the game. He has coached for the Arena League team in Green Bay, for the All-American Bowl college all-stars, at Brooklyn Park High school and for an 8th grade park league team in the Twin Cities.
Then one day earlier this summer, he received a phone call from a member of the Hall of Fame committee.
“Most people don’t even know there is a semi-pro hall of fame,” he notes. “I didn’t know. When they called me, I was really excited. The second thing you think about is all the hard work you put into it ... driving an hour and a half to practice, taking care of my son, all that stuff. That’s why you always see the NFL guys get emotional about it.
“They do it like the NFL does. You go down to Canton and you get the jacket and the ring — everything but the head bust. All these guys came back who were inducted in the 1980s and 70s ... there were old guys who could barely walk who came to honor the guys who just got in.
“To get in there is so special.”
