Waterloo East hosts Des Moines North and other Friday football action

Des Moines North at Waterloo East
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Records: North (1-2), West (0-3).
Last week
- : North lost to Sioux City North, 20-0. East was defeated by Fort Dodge, 36-6.
Last meeting
- : East won 38-0 in 2017.
Game notes
- : The Polar Bears won their first game since 2016 when it beat Des Moines Hoover to open the season. North’s top offensive threat is Johntay Brown. The junior has rushed for 219 yards on 43 carries. Quarterback Nick Crispin has rushed for two touchdowns and passed for North’s other offensive touchdown. Kelvin Toe has returned a kick 83 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans have moved the ball offensively, but turnovers continue to plaque East. Justin Thomas has thrown for 517 yards, and Martez Wiggley has 16 catches for 300 yards. In two games, Kjuan Owens has rushed for 288 yards and two scores.
Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville
On North, “We got to stay disciplined. They run a Wing-T and have a lot of athletes. It will be the fastest team we have faced this season.”
On his squad, “Defensively, last week, we controlled the run game. We struggled against the air, but we did a good job against the run. Offensively, we kept getting into the red zone, we just have to learn how to finish.”
No. 7 Centennial at No. 9 Cedar Falls
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Records
- : Ankeny Centennial (2-1), Cedar Falls (2-1).
Last week
- : Ankeny Centennial beat Waukee, 42-7. Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Prairie, 24-21.
Last meeting
- : First in history
Game Notes
- : Like the Tigers, the Jaguars have won two straight after losing their season opener. Centennial has a run-heavy offense with three runners totaling more than 100 rushing yards. Quarterback Peyton Goode leads the way. He has rushed 41 times for 167 yards and two scores. Ty Morgan has also rushed for two touchdowns. Goode has completed 20 of 35 passes for 259 yards and 2 TDS. Eight different Centennial receivers have caught a pass, led by Carter Cahill’s seventh catches for 69 yards. The Jaguar defense has forced five turnovers in three games. Cedar Falls has been efficient and tricky in victories over Waterloo West and Prairie. Hunter Jacobson has passed for 537 yards and five scores, and he has two, big targets in Caiden Janssen and Trey Campbell to target.
Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:
On Centennial, “Although, they are a fairly new school, their coaching staff has been around a long time and have had a lot of success.”
On Jaguars’ offense, “They have rushed the ball 70 percent of the time through three games. They are going to give you multiple looks out of multiple sets. They are going to use wingback, tailback and the quarterback is a good runner.”
On Centennial’s defense, “They’ve got three hands on the ground, but it’s really a 4-concept. They are physical and run to the ball. What they show you pre-snap will be different post-snap. Our quarterback and receivers have to be on the page and we got to get North and South.”
Waterloo West at Dub. Senior
When
- : Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where
- : Dalzell Field, Dubuque
Records
- : West (2-1), Senior (2-1)
Last week
- : West rolled past Davenport West (43-7), while Senior edged Davenport North (27-13).
Last meeting
- : Senior beat West for the third-straight time last season, 45-7.
Game notes
- : The Wahawks have not beaten the Rams since 2016. This will be the 14th consecutive season the two teams have met. In that time span, West leads the series, 7-6. Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan leads the way offensively. Gilligan has completed 41 of 70 passes for 607 yards and five scores. He also leads the Rams with 190 rushing yards. Walker Tart (8-168-2), Landon Sauser (14-205-2) and Tommy Williams (8-102-0) are Gilligan’s favorite targets… West’s quarterback Tyree Gardner has gotten better with each passing week. He has five touchdown passes and more than 100 rushing yards. Cavelle Fay had a huge game last week against Davenport West going for 160 yards and a couple scores.
Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On Senior, “They were ranked coming into the season and have some tremendous athletes. They will have one of the better receiving corps we will see. The quarterback is a lefty and is good with his legs to make things happen when he gets out of the pocket.”
On Senior’s defense, “They are really looking to stop the run. They will man you up on the outside and will mix things up defensively. Regardless of what they do, they want to stop the run.”
No. 10 MFL Mar-Mac at Columbus Catholic
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Records
- : MFL (3-0), Columbus (2-1).
Last week
- : MFL edged Osage (35-28), and Columbus beat Vinton-Shellsburg (35-0).
Last meeting
- : Columbus won 7-6 in 2015.
Game notes
- : MFL lost in the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs last fall. Quarterback Carver Bliet-Bentien, a sophomore, has passed for 381 yards and four scores. He has also rushed for 108. Cullen McShane has 447 rushing yards and six scores, and Gabe McGeough has added 294 rushing yards. The Bulldogs are averaging 324.4 rushing yards per game. … Carter Gallagher leads the Sailors in passing (544) and rushing (194). Caden Hartz is averaging 28.9 yards per catch and has three receiving touchdowns. After giving up 400 yards of offense in a week one loss, the Sailors have allowed just 311 in its last two games.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
On MFL, “They are going to try to run you over. They run the North Fayette-Valley, Wing-T offense. We’ve got to be disciplined with our eyes and set the edge. MFL is just going to do what they do.”
On his team, “You want to see substantial gains from week one to week two. We did that. But there is so much we can be better at. I like where we are trending, but we can settle. We got to continue to want to be good, better.” — Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson