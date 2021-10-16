 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wartburg routs Luther, 67-0

  • Updated
  • 0

DECORAH -- Wartburg College scored 47 points in the first half Saturday as the Knights rolled to a 67-0 American Rivers Conference victory over Luther College. 

Caleb Dodd recovered a blocked punt in the end zone just 1:32 into the game to open the flood gates and Wartburg never looked back. 

The Knights rolled up 518 total yards while holding the Norse to just 167. 

Hunter Clasen rushed for 135 yards on nine carries and had a 40-yard touchdown run. 

Braydin Farrell (27) and Drake George (35) hauled in touchdown passes from Jace Moore in the first half. 

Moore also had two rushing touchdowns, 6 and 24 for Wartburg. 

The Knights improved to 4-2 overall and they host Dubuque University next Saturday at 1 p.m. 

