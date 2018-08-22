WAVERLY -- When quarterback Matt Sacia arrived on the Wartburg College campus, head football coach Rick Willis saw a long list of intangibles he liked.
Sacia had a strong mind and was diligent in preparation, which allowed him to be a good-decision maker. Then there were the physical attributes the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Eldridge native possessed.
Sacia had a strong right arm and could make all the throws necessary at the college level, and he had agile legs and feet that allowed him to make plays on the run.
When Sacia put all those intangibles together during a magnificent 2017 junior season, the rest of the nation took notice, too.
After throwing for 3,221 yards on 243 of 350 passing with 35 touchdowns against three interceptions, Sacia was named the Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player and was a Gagliardi Trophy finalist after leading Wartburg to the Division III playoff quarterfinals.
The Gagliardi Trophy is given annually to the top player in Division III football.
"I don't know if you can get a lot more complete than what Matt did a year ago," Willis said. "I've said this before, but when you start looking at the traits you are looking for in a quarterback, and what you want your quarterback to be, I think Matt has all those things."
Sacia enters his senior season as one of the top players in Division III, and the Knights know they need another special year from him to repeat as champions in a league that has changed its name to the American River Conference.
With that being said, Wartburg isn't asking Sacia to do more than what he has already done.
"There is a natural tendency to try to put more on your shoulders," Willis said. "He may try to do that a little bit. But with him, he has trust and belief in the guys that are going to be out there around him, and he is going to try to put them in position to be successful.
"Matt understands he is just a cog in the wheel so to speak and our success is based upon the whole, and not just him."
Sacia gets that completely.
He's been working religiously in the offseason trying to help what will be an almost completely new receiving corp that is minus more than 130 catches from last season.
"Developing that chemistry," Sacia said of what his summer workouts have detailed. "Making sure everybody is up to speed, trying to share everything I can from my experience on the field and trying to make sure we are all together and on the same page.
"The thing I have been telling myself, and what Coach Wheeler (offensive coordinator Matt) has been telling me is just keep playing within myself ... play the way you know how to and everything else with take care of itself."
With 12 practices underneath their belts, Willis said he and the 13th-ranked Knights have a clear understanding of where they are at this point and what needs to happen to repeat as conference champions.
"In reality, we have an interesting mix," Willis said. "We have some very experienced, proven players back, which is obviously a good sign for our team.
"But we also have some pretty significant questions that we have to answer here in pretty short order. A lot of competition out there for opportunities right now."
Wartburg returns six starters on both offense and defense, but the Knights lost 138 catches from last year in the receiving group, including Riley Brockway's 91 grabs for 1,397 yards and 15 scores.
The top returner is Cedar Falls native Denison Harrington, who caught 48 passes for 508 yards and four scores as a sophomore.
"He's got a couple of years experience under his belt," Sacia said. "I'm looking for him to be a leader for some of the younger guys and showing everyone else how things should be done ... counting on him in big situations to come up with a big play."
Running back is another "pretty green" position, according to Willis, as Dylan Binion's 1,320 rushing yards are gone.
Defensively, Wartburg's two top tacklers are gone -- Rob Rottler and Tony Anstoetter.
The leaders of that unit will be returning first-team all-conference cornerback JoJo McNair from Joliet, Ill., and defensive lineman Dillon Rademaker of Greene.
"We're looking forward to an exciting year," Willis said. "We certainly have high expectations, but we have a long way to go to be where we want to be."
