WAVERLY -- There is much to like about the 2019 Wartburg College football team.
The Knights return six starters and several key reserves from a unit that ranked No. 1 in the American Rivers Conference in total defense. On the offensive side of the ball, Wartburg returns 92 percent of its rushing yards and 89 percent of its receiving yards.
The team also has a large class of 27 seniors, which means valuable experience.
Those facts were enough for fellow American Rivers head coaches to vote the two-time defending conference champions as the preseason favorites.
"I never give that much thought," said Knights head coach Rick Willis. "On one hand, it is probably nice for them to put a target on our back. We have won two championships in a row. We understand it is going to be very competitive and a tremendous challenge.
"I think there are a lot of people who think we are more vulnerable than we have been and our team has kind of latched onto that, too, and really want to try to make some history. There has only been one team in Wartburg football history that has won three (conference) titles in a row and that was our 02-03-04 teams. So, that fact hasn't been lost on our seniors especially."
In order for Wartburg to reach its goals, the Knights need to settle on a new quarterback.
When two-time Gagliardi Trophy finalist Matt Sacia graduated on to medical school, so did 96.8 percent of Wartburg's pass attempts from the last three seasons.
As of Thursday, senior Noah Dodd of Janesville leads a pack that includes junior Jace Moore of Guttenburg, sophomore B.J. White of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and freshmen Nile McLaughlin of Eldridge, Jacob Murray of Hudson and Adin Delarosa of Davenport Central.
"There is going to be a process of learning that is ongoing with this group and certainly will be evaluated as we go," Willis said. "We are likely, I think early on, to play more than one quarterback and see how that kind of shakes out."
Dodd has the most experience, having completed at least one pass in each of the past three seasons, including 15 of 21 for 176 yards with an interception and a touchdown a year ago.
According to Willis, Dodd and Moore have split reps with Wartburg's No. 1 offensive unit through the team's first eight practices.
"You are not going to replace a guy like Matt Sacia by snapping your fingers and just hoping it happens," Willis said. "Those guys don't come along all the time. I think Coach (Matt) Wheeler and our offensive staff have a good plan on how to get the most out of the skills that our quarterbacks now have and part of that is putting them in good positions."
The other part is the other pieces that make up that unit, and Wartburg has plenty of skill to protect and make plays around the quarterback.
Preseason all-America wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Jo-Jo McNair is part of a receiving group that also includes Kolin Schulte (51 receptions for 1,091 yards and 7 TDs) and fifth-year senior Nick Wall, who missed all of last season with a broken finger.
"With an offensive unit, everyone has to be working together for the play to work," Schulte said. "It takes us trusting the quarterback and them trusting us and everyone trusting each other and coming together to make the offense work and run well."
While the group of quarterbacks all have different skills and strengths, Willis said no matter who wins the job, it won't change the Knights' identity.
"Without question that is the biggest question on our team," Willis said. "Focus points are different. We are not changing the way we function depending on which quarterback is in there. And we are not changing how we function this year from the way we functioned last year, maybe just a few different emphasis."
