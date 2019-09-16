Prep
STATE
Baxter def. Collins-Maxwell 25-18, 25-16
Baxter def. Madrid 25-16, 25-14
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Exira 25-17, 25-10, 25-15
Belle Plaine def. English Valleys 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
Collins-Maxwell def. Madrid 25-12, 25-23
Glidden-Ralston def. Collins-Maxwell 24-26, 25-13, 15-7
Iowa Valley def. Keota 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
North Mahaska def. BGM 25-14, 25-22, 25-10
