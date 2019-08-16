EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Mike Zimmer knows the potential and importance of running back Dalvin Cook to the Minnesota Vikings, so the coach is taking the cautious approach to Cook's workload during the preseason.
The advantage is two-fold: Cook stays fresh and injury-free, while the Vikings get a long look at a quartet of players who are trying to seize a vital spot as Cook's backup this season.
Ameer Abdullah is the veteran of the group, entering his fifth NFL season. The Vikings drafted Alexander Mattison in the third round this year, and Mike Boone has been a preseason standout. The fourth option, De'Angelo Henderson, signed on July 24 after being waived by the New York Jets.
"I think the key with Matt and Abdulllah and those guys, they've got to have a role on the football team," offensive advisor and assistant head coach Gary Kubiak said.
"When Dalvin steps out of the game or takes his break, we have to continue to go. We can't be, 'OK, let's survive till Dalvin gets back.' We keep going forward."
Zimmer, who was mum on whether Cook would play today against Seattle, and Kubiak had reason to be encouraged with the performance in the first preseason game last week at New Orleans. The team rushed for 213 yards, a single-game total the Vikings topped only once last season.
Boone had four carries for 70 yards, including a late 64-yard touchdown run. Abdullah ran the ball four times for 63 yards, including a 42-yard run. Henderson added seven rushes for 42 yards. Then there was Mattison, who had nine carries for 30 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins as the first-team offense scored on its only possession.
"I'll try to say this the correct way," Zimmer said, before pausing. "I think Mattison has got a really bright future. I think the other two guys can help in change-of-pace situations. ... I think we feel like they all can run, they're all smart enough to run the offense and things like that, but it will come down to third downs and those areas."
Abdullah doubles as the top option on the current depth chart as the kickoff and punt returner. Mattison was drafted out of Boise State after he was second in the FBS in carries last season and rushed for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"I'm not the person to ever be satisfied, so I know there's a lot more, way more that I could be on top of," Mattison said of learning the playbook. "But I'm definitely starting to get comfortable with the base stuff and starting to branch out into different things. Just trying to work at it every day."
JETS LOSE WILLIAMSON: The New York Jets will be without playmaking linebacker Avery Williamson for the season because of a knee injury.
A person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press that Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team's 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.
An MRI on Friday revealed the nature and severity of the injury, according to the source.
Williamson led the team with 159 total tackles in his first year in New York after signing last year as a free agent following four seasons in Tennessee. He also had three sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.
CHARGERS' JAMES OUT: The Los Angeles Chargers will likely go into the regular season without one of their top defensive players for the second straight year.
All-Pro safety Derwin James is sidelined due to a foot injury suffered during Thursday's practices with the New Orleans Saints. James has a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and was wearing a walking boot Friday.
It's unclear how much time James will miss since the treatment remains to be determined. Coach Anthony Lynn was hopeful James wouldn't need surgery, but did not rule it out.
MCCOWN RETURNING: Josh McCown's retirement lasted two months.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.
McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night's game with a head injury.
Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.
