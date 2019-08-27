EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings thought they had found a reliable option.
But Kaare Vedvik’s rocky performance in the third preseason game has done little to reassure coach Mike Zimmer.
Vedvik missed both his field-goal attempts in Saturday’s 20-9 home win against Arizona. Afterward, Zimmer would only say his concern is “high” regarding Vedvik, a newcomer acquired from Baltimore on Aug. 11 for a fifth-round draft pick.
“Disappointing and it’s unacceptable,” special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf added Tuesday. “He knows that. Hopefully this weekend, we’ll get more opportunities.”
Vedvik averaged 46.7 yards per punt in his first game before missing wide left from 43 yards and wide right from 54 yards Saturday.
“I do have high expectations of myself, and I did not perform the way I wanted to perform, but that is part of the game,” Vedvik said. “You have got to come back and bounce back.”
Zimmer acknowledged the need for patience when dealing with missed kicks in the preseason. But he had a clear message of what he wants to see to make a decision.
“I want to see it go through the yellow posts,” Zimmer said.
PATS’ CENTER AILING: With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung.
You have free articles remaining.
Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Boston Globe. He was at practice Tuesday, standing on the sidelines in street clothes and chatting with teammates, but did not participate.
ANOTHER SETBACK FOR BUTT: Jake Butt has had another setback in his return from a third ACL injury and might be headed back to injured reserve.
Butt played 11 snaps at tight end in Denver’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend in his first game action since September.
Butt hasn’t practiced since that game, however, because of pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, symptoms that also sidelined him for three weeks earlier this summer.
NEWTON EXPECTED TO PLAY: Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says “there’s no doubt in my mind” that Cam Newton will play in the team’s regular season opener against the Rams.
Rivera says the 30-year-old quarterback has made “good strides” after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night’s preseason game against at New England.
LLOYD TO NFL?: U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL.
Lloyd said she was considering potential offers to kick in the league after her recent 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice put the sport on notice. Lloyd did not name any teams that were interested in signing her.
“I was laughing about it with my husband at first. But now I’m sort of entertaining the idea,” Lloyd told NBCSports Philadelphia. “I think that I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique and get my steps down and figure all that out.”
