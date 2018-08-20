EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have completed their plan to turn over their kicking duties to rookie Daniel Carlson, releasing veteran Kai Forbath with two weeks remaining in the preseason.
For all the training camp drills and exhibition game extra points the Vikings can give Carlson, there’s no way for him to experience the pressure and scrutiny that comes with the job on a championship-chasing team.
For all the calm the Southeastern Conference’s all-time scoring leader has exhibited around Vikings headquarters since they drafted him out of Auburn in the fifth round in April, there’s no way for them to know how he’ll handle the enormous responsibility until September.
“We’ll just see how it goes,” coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday after Forbath was let go. “You make your decision, and you live with it.”
Forbath took both field goal tries in Minnesota’s exhibition game on Saturday against Jacksonville and missed one when it hit the right upright. In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 48 of 56 extra points and 50 of 57 field goals.
The Vikings were looking for more depth on their kickoffs as well as consistency on field goals and extra points, and the 6-foot-5 Carlson has the stronger leg.
“At the end of the day it’s who can make the important kicks and who the team has confidence in, so I feel really good that the coaches and the staff have entrusted me with that confidence,” Carlson said.
BEARS’ HALL SUSPENDED: Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall has been suspended for the season opener at Green Bay for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
It’s the first violation for Hall. A fourth-round draft pick in 2016 from Northern Iowa, Hall has played in 10 NFL games and is currently in a battle for a roster spot.
REDSKINS SIGN PETERSON: The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.
BAD BREAK FOR FLOYD: Despite impressive preseason numbers, the Chicago Bears will enter the regular season no more certain about their pass rush than when they opened training camp due to an injury to linebacker Leonard Floyd.
Floyd, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2016, broke his right hand in Saturday’s 24-23 preseason win at Denver.
Coach Matt Nagy on Monday said the injury would not be healed by the season opener Sept. 9 at Green Bay, although Floyd may be able to play with a cast.
BILLS TO START ALLEN: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen moved one step closer to becoming the Buffalo Bills’ starter.
Coach Sean McDermott is providing the strong-armed, first-round draft pick his opportunity to win the job by naming him the starter in Buffalo’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Allen went 9 of 13 for 60 yards and a touchdown in leading the second-string offense on scoring drives — including two field goals — on each of his three series in a 19-17 win Friday at Cleveland.
