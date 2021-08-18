Upper Iowa football team is ready to fly

FAYETTE – Jason Hoskins was hired to coach a collegiate football team in December of 2019.
Twenty-one months later, Hoskins is finally going to get to coach a game.
The 16th head coach in Upper Iowa football history, Hoskins, a native of Dubuque, is ready to see the Peacocks play.
“It is time to go,” Hoskins said. “I think the last time we played was Nov. 16, 2019, so, we are around the 21-month mark. And, yeah, it is time to play ball.”
Hoskins, who had been the Peacocks defensive coordinator since 2015 before being promoted to the head position, and his team will get that chance to finally play Thursday, Sept. 2, when the Peacocks will host Minnesota-Duluth in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette.
It hasn’t been an easy road the last 21 months for Hoskins and his staff. When the team’s 2020 season was cancelled in August of 2019, the challenge immediately became to keep the guys, both veterans and newcomers, invested.
“In the fall, we had 15 practices and the message was to find a way to get better at your craft,” Hoskins said. “A big thing was to get the guys bought into that today matters. It still mattered to get up and go to weights. It still mattered to go practice hard.
“The biggest part was trying to keep everybody locked into that and keep them motivated to get better.”
Hoskins says like a lot of programs around the country the Peacocks suffered some attrition with its roster, but as it stood Wednesday he like where his team stood.
“We came out of it pretty good,” Hoskins said.
In a preseason Northern Sun Conference poll, the Peacocks, who were 2-9 during the 2019 season, were picked to finish last in the NSIC South Division and 14th overall in the NSIC.
That matters little to Hoskins, who likes his team’s energy and feels the Peacocks have made significant strides in preparation of their season opener against a team it beat the last time around.
Highlighting the team are senior all-American defensive end Erik Hansen, who recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2019.
“I keep telling our team that our defensive line will be the anchor of our defense,” Hoskins said.
UIU also returns veterans Laith Smith, Samson Tufui and Zach Wegmann on the defensive line.
There is a little more uncertainty on offense.
Senior wide receiver Alex Stevens has caught 102 passes for 1,464 yards and 15 scores in his last two seasons.
Whom is going to pass Stevens the ball remains a question mark. Zach Reader threw for 888 yards and nine scores in 2019 in a eight games. He is back.
Reader is being challenged by freshman Marcus Orr of Linn-Mar (Marion) and Iowa Western transfer TJ Smith.
“I’d like to say we have a clear-cut guy,” Hoskins said. “Now it is starting to shake out a little bit and guys’ reps are getting tailored off what we have seen so far. But that has been our biggest battle right now.”
Another battle is at running back were UIU has just one player who has carried a ball in a collegiate game.
Willy Camacho and Aboubacar Barry, both freshmen, are currently leading the pack.
“We are very young there, but those guys are battling pretty hard,” Hoskins said.
With the season opener so close, Hoskins says the message will remain consistent up until that first kick.
“Here is the deal. You want to let the guys play emotionally,” Hoskins said. “But it has to be a certain line. We don’t want our emotions to run wild and let the moment be bigger than essentially what it is.
“Yes, we haven’t played in 21 months, but at the end of the day it is game one on our schedule. It is stay in the moment, stay mentally in the game.”
PUSH THAT LINE: Two area athletes will be key components on the offensive line.
Alex Schneider, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior from Waterloo West, and Brian Sadler, a 6-2, 310-pound junior from Jesup, are both projected to play significant snaps for UIU.
Schneider, who has appeared in 26 games in his Peacock career, is listed as the No. 1 right guard.
“Those guys are good football players,” Hoskins said. “Alex has been playing more guard than tackle. Our new offensive line coach Tim Morrison just felt like we needed a little more presence, a little bit more push inside. So we moved Alex in there with him being a little bit stronger kid to give us a bit more push that we needed.
“As of right now, I could see Brian Sadler and Alex Schneider are going to be mainstays at the two guard positions this season.”