Upper Iowa football team is ready to fly

FAYETTE – Jason Hoskins was hired to coach a collegiate football team in December of 2019.

Twenty-one months later, Hoskins is finally going to get to coach a game.

The 16th head coach in Upper Iowa football history, Hoskins, a native of Dubuque, is ready to see the Peacocks play.

“It is time to go,” Hoskins said. “I think the last time we played was Nov. 16, 2019, so, we are around the 21-month mark. And, yeah, it is time to play ball.”

Hoskins, who had been the Peacocks defensive coordinator since 2015 before being promoted to the head position, and his team will get that chance to finally play Thursday, Sept. 2, when the Peacocks will host Minnesota-Duluth in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette.

It hasn’t been an easy road the last 21 months for Hoskins and his staff. When the team’s 2020 season was cancelled in August of 2019, the challenge immediately became to keep the guys, both veterans and newcomers, invested.

“In the fall, we had 15 practices and the message was to find a way to get better at your craft,” Hoskins said. “A big thing was to get the guys bought into that today matters. It still mattered to get up and go to weights. It still mattered to go practice hard.